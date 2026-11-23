Alaska’s Division of Elections certified the state’s midterm election on Monday, setting deadlines for candidates and voters to challenge results or request recounts.

Certification is normally an unremarkable event. Every year, various state boards review ballots, verify the counts and finalize the results in the days after counting concludes.

This year, however, a lawsuit from the Justice Department and ongoing criminal probes at the state and federal level temporarily put certification of the state’s U.S. Senate race in doubt as investigators scrutinized the candidacy of Dan J. Sullivan, a Petersburg man who ran against the senator who shares his first and last name.

The controversy kicked into even higher gear after the New York Times reported that Democrats helped recruit the same-name candidate in an effort to confuse voters.

Democrat Mary Peltola ultimately defeated Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan with just over 50% of the first-choice vote. Sullivan, who got just shy of 46% of the vote, has yet to concede.

In an interview Monday, Peltola said she had not heard from Sullivan.

Sen. Sullivan has not publicly commented on the race since Nov. 16, when he said he would wait for all votes to be counted and would have another update on Nov. 20. That update never came. A spokesperson for Sullivan’s campaign did not reply Monday to requests for comment.

Peltola’s margin of about 12,000 votes is more than two and a half times the total number of first-choice votes for the Petersburg Sullivan. That led the Justice Department to ask an appeals court to dismiss its lawsuit, which hinged on a closer result, even as criminal investigations continue.

As recently as Thursday, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Newsmax he wasn’t sure if Peltola would be seated when the next Congress convenes on Jan. 3. But Alaska state law tasks the lieutenant governor, rather than the governor, with administering elections, and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, also a Republican, gave no public indication she shared Dunleavy’s hesitation to finalize the count.

Certification opens a five-day window for Sullivan or a group of 10 Alaska voters to challenge the results of the Senate race in court.

Candidates also have five days to request a state-funded recount in races with a less than 0.5% or 20-vote margin. Three legislative races would likely be eligible, all of which are intraparty contests among Republicans.

