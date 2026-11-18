Congressman Nick Begich III has won a second term in the U.S. House.

Begich took 47.5% of the first-choice ballots, almost 6 percentage points ahead of his nearest rival, independent candidate Bill Hill. After Libertarian Jim McDermott and Democrat Eric Hafner, a New York prisoner, were eliminated and their ballots reallocated, Hill finished with 48.65 % to Begich’s 51.35%

Begich is an ally of President Donald Trump and supported most Trump administration initiatives. He also claimed a freshman record: He sponsored 14 bills that passed the House.

He is the nephew of former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich. Another uncle, Tom Begich, is a former state senator who ran for governor this year. His grandfather, also named Nick Begich, was Alaska’s sole congressman from 1971 until his death in late 1972 in a plane crash.

Unlike the other Alaska politicians in his family, Nick Begich III is a Republican. He often credits his conservative outlook to being raised partly by his maternal grandparents in Florida.

Hill was a first-time candidate who won the endorsement of the Democratic Party. He is a retired educator and commercial fisherman from the Bristol Bay region.

Hill’s campaign raised more than $2.6 million, and super PACs spent more than $11 million to promote him.

He had to compete not only against Begich, but also against Hafner, a fringe candidate who is serving a long sentence in a New York prison. Hafner has never lived in Alaska and raised no money of his own, but he ran as a Democrat. Hill’s campaign and other groups supporting it bought ads telling voters not to fall for Hafner — a “fake Democrat,” as some of the ads put it. But Hafner still got about 23,000 votes, more than the difference between the two front-runners. If most of his voters had ranked the Democrat-endorsed candidate, Hill would have surpassed Begich. But fewer than half did. Even more Hafner voters ranked no other candidate.

The new congressional term begins Jan. 3.