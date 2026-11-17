Democrat Mary Peltola’s lead is likely to hold after ranked choice tabulation if she does not win a majority of first-choice ballots. And in Alaska’s lone U.S. House race, Republican Congressman Nick Begich III appears on track to win after tabulation.

That’s according to Alaska Public Media’s analysis of ballot data provided by the Division of Elections.

Election officials provide a file known as the “cast vote record” with data from every ballot that’s been sent through a scanner. That allows anyone who knows their way around a computer to tabulate preliminary results in ranked choice races.

But there are limitations, especially in close races. We can’t access the division’s official software, though with the help of experts, we’ve done our best to replicate the settings the division uses. The ballot data itself is preliminary and incomplete, another limitation.

Election officials plan to conduct final unofficial tabulation Wednesday evening during a livestreamed news conference. Results are due to be certified as official on Nov. 25.

But for now, here’s what we know.

If Peltola doesn’t win in round 1, she’ll win after ranking, data show

Democrat Mary Peltola has roughly 50% of the first-choice vote. If she has more than half of the first-choice vote when counting concludes Wednesday — literally, 50% plus one vote — she’ll win in the first round with no need for ranked choice tabulation. (As of Monday’s update, Peltola is just shy of 50%. She exceeds 50% after ballots that selected a write-in candidate as their first choice, or left their first rank blank, are reallocated to their second-choice candidate.)

But if the race does ultimately go to tabulation, Peltola would beat Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan by nearly four points, according to current ballot data.

That’s because she’s winning second-choice votes from minor candidates: roughly 30% of voters for same-name candidate Dan J. Sullivan Jr. of Petersburg, and nearly 20% of voters for Palmer contractor and Republican Gerald Heikes, ranked Peltola next.

President Trump has claimed in recent days that Sen. Sullivan would win the race if votes for the Petersburg Sullivan were added to the senator’s column. That is not true as the vote stands now — Peltola’s lead is more than double the Petersburg Sullivan’s total — nor is it likely to be true after ranked choice tabulation, based on current trends.

Begich likely to win after imprisoned Democrat’s voters fail to rank independent Hill

Begich, Alaska’s lone U.S. House member, had a roughly six-point lead over challenger Bill Hill, an independent with the backing of the Alaska Democratic Party, as of a results update on Monday.

The only Democrat in the race, Eric Hafner, is serving a lengthy prison sentence in New York. He has nearly 8% — which, if added to Hill’s total, would be enough to push Hill to victory.

But that’s not how it works.

First, Libertarian candidate Jim McDermott is eliminated. McDermott’s second choices bring Begich to 49% and Hill to 43%. Then, Hafner’s 8% is redistributed.

And nearly half of Hafner’s voters ranked Hill next, according to the ballot data.

The problem for Hill is the other half. More than 45% of Hafner’s voters — roughly 11,000 Alaskans — didn’t rank anyone else after him.

So, according to the ballots scanned as of Monday evening, Begich wins over Hill by roughly three points.

In Alaska Legislature races, some incumbents trail and others are extremely close

Some 14 races for state House and Senate look to be headed for ranked choice tabulation.

Republican Wasilla Sen. Cathy Tilton trails after tabulation to fellow Republican Ryan Berry. Berry leads by more than 450 votes after tabulation, according to the most recent ballot data.

Several other seats in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are tight, with Republican challengers looking close to unseating fellow GOP incumbents.

In Wasilla’s House District 28, incumbent Republican Rep. Elexie Moore trails fellow Republican challenger Stephen Wright. And while second-choice votes from the race’s lone Democrat give Moore a boost, Wright leads by fewer than 50 votes after Monday’s update.

A western Mat-Su seat is even closer. Rep. Kevin McCabe, a Big Lake Republican, trails fellow Republican challenger Doug Massie by just six votes after tabulation, according to data updated Monday. And in the eastern Mat-Su, incumbent Republican Rep. Garret Nelson is just four votes ahead of Republican challenger Steve Menard after tabulation.

State law allows candidates to request a state-funded recount if a race comes down to a margin of less than 0.5% or 20 votes.

Democrat Evelynn Trefon of Newhalen is poised to win a 4-way race for a Southwest Alaska state House seat after tabulation, and Toksook Bay Democratic Rep. Nellie Jimmie appears to be comfortably holding off a challenge from the Bethel Democrat she unseated in 2024, C.J. McCormick.

Close two-way races in Homer, Eagle River, eastern Interior

Ranked choice voting will likely not be a factor in one-on-one contests, though a handful remain extremely close.

Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance is locked in a tight battle with independent Brent Johnson of Clam Gulch. Vance leads by 18 votes. In Eagle River, Republicans Ken McCarty and Gina Wall are closely divided in the race for an open House seat. McCarty leads by 20 votes as of Monday evening, and no candidate has a majority thanks to more than 100 write-in votes. Those write-in voters’ second choices could be decisive.

Meanwhile, independent Joy Beth Cottle leads Republican Harmony Tomaszewski by roughly 250 votes for an Interior seat that includes Eielson Air Force Base, Salcha and Fox. Tomaszewski filed to run for the seat on the deadline to enter the race as her husband withdrew to run for Senate. Frank Tomaszewski, a Republican, is on track to win his Senate race comfortably.

How we did this

The Alaska Division of Elections updates the cast vote record periodically during the counting process. The open-source program RCTab, a product of the Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center, can examine the record to tabulate winners. A document produced by the RCV Resource Center shows the settings with which to operate the tabulator for Alaska races. RCTab then outputs a series of data files showing the winner and how votes are transferred.