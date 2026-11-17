Former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola has won Alaska's U.S. Senate contest, toppling the Republican incumbent, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Peltola bested Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in one of the country's most closely watched Senate campaigns.

Election results released Tuesday show Peltola winning 50.1% of Alaskans' first-place votes, meaning no ranked-choice calculation is needed.

Though ballots mailed from overseas have until Wednesday to arrive, the Associated Press estimates that 99% of the vote has now been counted. It has determined that Sullivan has no viable path to reelection.

The AP has not called Alaska’s U.S. House race. Congressman Nick Begich has 47.5%. Independent Bill Hill, endorsed by the Democratic Party, trails with 41.8%.

Peltola’s victory flips a Senate seat in a state that President Donald Trump carried in each of the last three presidential elections.

The race was roiled in the final days by allegations in a New York Times report that Peltola's team was involved in recruiting another candidate in the race, Dan J. Sullivan, to try to siphon votes from the incumbent.

Peltola denied knowing about the recruitment drive, which remains the subject of state and federal investigations.

The margin of her win undercuts arguments that “decoy” candidates cost Sullivan reelection. Trump made that argument again Monday morning.

“They put in a fake candidate. They put in two fake candidates, not one. And if you add them up, Dan Sullivan wins,” Trump told reporters outside the White House .

His information was out of date. As of Saturday’s update, Peltola’s vote count surpassed the combined sum of Sen. Sullivan, Dan J. Sullivan and Republican Gerald Heikes. She now has nearly 1,600 votes more than the total of the other three.

Peltola boosted by hostile political environment for Republicans

Peltola is the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alaska since 2008, and will be the first Alaska Native person to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Peltola campaigned mostly on the themes that Democrats around the country focused on: affordability, healthcare costs and accusing Republicans of flagrant corruption. The cost of living argument has special salience in rural Alaska, where groceries and gas can be double or triple the cost elsewhere.

With a campaign motto of “fish, family, freedom,” she also spoke of the salmon crisis on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers , an issue that propelled her to statewide prominence in her successful U.S. House race in 2022. In this campaign, she pitched herself as the candidate who would crack down on industrial-scale pollock fishing in the Bering Sea. Alaskans increasingly blame that industry for catching and wasting salmon, halibut and other species.

Sullivan is a Marine veteran elected to the Senate in 2014. He previously served as Alaska’s attorney general. He is a strong advocate for augmenting the military and Coast Guard’s presence in Alaska.

Sullivan has also been a steadfast ally of Trump. The president flew to Wasilla last month and held a rally to boost Sullivan’s candidacy. But Trump’s approval ratings in Alaska and nationally have plunged since 2024, driven largely by opposition to the Iran War and angst over high prices.

Alaska’s election results, like those around the country, suggest that his unpopularity was a drag on Republican incumbents.

High-ranking Republicans, though, allege trickery.

Legal loose ends

Sullivan, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and federal prosecutors claim the goal of Dan J. Sullivan’s candidacy was to confuse voters, robbing them of a meaningful vote, and they are pursuing the allegation on multiple fronts.

“Alaskan voters deserve a fair election, not to be misled in an attempt to rig outcomes," the Justice Department said before Election Day.

Peltola’s substantial lead, though, seems to nullify a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit filed Oct. 22. It sought to block certification if Sen. Sullivan lost, pending an investigation to determine if confused voters accidentally chose the wrong Sullivan, siphoning a decisive number of votes away from the senator.

The DOJ is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of the case. The government did not seek an expedited schedule, so no decision is expected before the new Congress is sworn in.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman announced a criminal investigation into the recruitment of the other Sullivan, though he did not cite specific laws that may have been broken. Dunleavy also said he’s investigating.

Ballot-stacking and promoting spoilers is generally legal in Alaska, and has been relatively common.

This year, for instance, a Republican-linked super PAC called Fair Deal Alaska spent more than $346,000 on a Democrat in the U.S. Senate race to rival Peltola. Fair Deal Alaska’s primary funder was Senate Leadership Fund PAC, a group that worked for Sen. Sullivan’s reelection. But the would-be spoiler — Kitty Hafner, a frequent candidate registered in South Dakota — finished sixth in Alaska’s August primary and did not advance to the November ballot.

In Congress, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is also looking into the Sullivan recruitment, which he calls a “disturbing effort to undermine the integrity of the 2026 U.S. Senate election in Alaska.” He issued letters to Peltola campaign aides and a Democratic operatives demanding they supply all messages they have related to the ballot-composition project. Johnson is chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, a position he will lose when the new Democratic majority is sworn in on Jan. 3.

While the various investigations may create a public relations cloud over Peltola’s victory, no apparent legal obstacle stands in the way of the state’s final certification of her election, slated for Nov. 25.

