Amid scrutiny of a Russian company's involvement in a project to ship natural gas out of Alaska, there are new questions about whether research for the project included intelligence gathering on the North Slope.

Reporting by the New York Times revealed that Russian energy giant Novatek had secretly funded the Polar LNG project, also known as Polar Train LNG, despite sanctions related to the Ukraine war. In a recent story by ProPublica, experts on Arctic policy described Russian-backed surveys offshore from Alaska's North Slope as "an intelligence failure" and "a direct challenge to sovereignty and security."

ProPublica reporter Heather Vogell wrote the story and says the surveys began in 2025 and resumed in 2026 with dozens of contractors on three large research vessels.

Listen to the interview at the link above. The following transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Heather Vogell: So what that looked like was boats off the shore near Prudhoe Bay, mapping the seafloor to understand its depth and look for potential obstructions, sample the seabed. There were permits that were obtained, and some of that work was done.

And the reason that's significant is that if this effort was backed by Russian executives for this big natural gas company, Novatek, it's possible that that information could not only be in their hands, but because their leader, the chairman of Novatek, is an oligarch named Leonid Mikhelson, who is close to Putin, the concern is potentially that you now have some detailed mapping that's being done right off our shores in a militarily sensitive area, potentially within reach of Putin.

Casey Grove: Can you explain why that would be problematic?

HV: Yeah, I mean, the Arctic is really important to Russia. They have the longest coastline of any country in the world. There's a lot of military infrastructure in Russia along Arctic coastline, and because of global warming, we've got new shipping routes, and they're able to navigate places they haven't been able to as easily in the past.

And they've got a lot of technology, nuclear submarines that are out doing drills, sometimes in conjunction with Chinese ships off the coast of Alaska, which has been news there before, and so anything in that area is strategically important, potentially, especially when you're talking about an adversary.

I mean, I think that is sort of the broad overview, but also just the fact that Alaska has a lot of military infrastructure. You know, you've got the long-range radar site, there's one that's fairly close to where they were doing the survey work that is watching for aircraft and missiles coming over the Arctic, perhaps that aren't anticipated. You've got the subsea fiber optic cable that is so important to Northern Alaska's communications ability, and that's really important for residents and also for the military up there. And you have U.S. subs, fast attack subs, nuclear submarines doing practice drills, practicing surfacing through the ice, 100 miles off Prudhoe Bay.

So, what experts told me was that any kind of scientific data about an area like that is, one expert said, immediately dual-use, which means it can be used for civilian purposes, but it can also be seen as potentially advantageous from a military perspective. It could also have military purposes.

CG: Part of your reporting on this involved a document that linked this project directly to some folks in Russia. And I think prior to that the connection was the CEO Joel Riddle had resigned and pointed to investments coming from Novatek through Tech Wave, I guess, this company in the UAE. But you and your folks with ProPublica actually found a direct connection in this document that involved metadata. Is that right? How did that work?

HV: Yeah, yeah, that was that was a big surprise. So we have this application to the Treasury Department seeking the waiver of sanctions so that Polar Train LNG, the American company, would be able to purchase Russian equipment, bring it to Alaska. So that's a six-page document that was submitted on behalf of the American company. But when we looked at the metadata for that document, we saw another name, and it was listed in Cyrillic, and it was the name of a lawyer whose LinkedIn profile says she is the deputy head of legal for Novatek in Moscow. And it turns out, based on our understanding, she was involved in these conversations as well in meetings.

CG: What do you think that tells us?

HV: I mean, I think that it shows that Novatek has been very closely involved with this project, perhaps not just as a kind of third-party seller of the equipment, but perhaps as Joel Riddle has alleged, as a company that had more of a hand in the whole effort.

CG: So I guess now as the part where I have to ask, what did all these people tell you in response to your questions? And I guess that's a lot of different folks.

HV: So first of all, Novatek denied that it was gathering intelligence through the project, and they said, "We state clearly and categorically any such claims or implications are false." Now, Novatek, (and Tech Wave) the UAE company that was directing the American company, and Polar Train LNG, under its new leadership after the CEO left, all of them told me that Novatek had agreed to buy a minority stake in the Alaska operation and had paid Tech Wave an undisclosed amount of money for that.

Now, that deal, they said, is contingent on Tech Wave attracting American investment that'll be worth more than 50% of the project. Novatek, at the same time, was saying that it "did not provide any funding to the project," but they did acknowledge that they did pay for this minority stake, and that they were trying to set this up or hoping to set this up in the Alaska operation.