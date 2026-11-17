Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke of President Donald Trump, Mary Peltola and politics in the nation’s capitol on Tuesday’s “Talk of Alaska.” Here are some takeaways.

The midterms: The nation sent a message of repudiation, to the White House and to Congress, she said.

“I think what you saw was a pushback on some of the administration policies, and a direct pushback to President Trump,” she said. “I think you also saw, in addition to the affordability, people were concerned about what they believe to be levels of corruption, or … issues that they felt where unfair advantage was being taken by those in power.

On Trump’s mixed response: She said she was relieved that Trump seemed to take the losses well — at first.

“There was no suggestion that the elections were ‘stolen’ or ‘rigged’ or what have you, and I thought that that was a positive,” she said. “But it also does send a pretty direct signal, I think, when you put a person like Stephen Miller in as your chief of staff.”

Miller is the architect of Trump’s harsh immigration and deportation policies, and is prone to extremely partisan rhetoric.

“So it's one thing to say it,” Murkowski said. “It's another thing to put forward nominations that suggest that ‘maybe I really wasn't meaning that.’”

On Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: Murkowski didn’t vote to confirm Hegseth but is noncommittal on his possible impeachment.

“I have not been a fan of Secretary Hegseth. I think he has made some serious missteps, and I didn't have confidence in him when he was presented to us for nomination,” she said. “But I also recognize that articles of impeachment need to be on a solid basis. And if the House were to present something that gains sufficient votes, it's something that I would look at.”

On Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.: Murkowski sees broken promises.

“I have been asked if I believe that he has upheld his representations to me, and when it comes to vaccines, I can tell you no, he has not,” she said. “Because what he represented was that he was going to respect the science. He was going to respect the recommendations of the committees. He was not going to be removing those with whom he disagreed. He did not stand by his word when it came to vaccines.”

Breaking his pledges to her aren’t likely grounds for impeachment, she said, but she also sees the country at a low point in accepting “the extraordinary miracles of modern medicine.”

“We're causing parents to question in ways that I think are are sending us backwards, and that is extremely regrettable,” she said.

Permitting reform: Congress is close to passing a bipartisan bill to hasten the issuance of permits for everything from drilling and mining to renewable energy. Murkowski worked on the bill and said, contrary to critics, that it preserves environmental protection. She links the issue to affordability.

“I you're saying, ‘I can't afford to buy a home,’ keep in mind that in order for a project to be developed, so that there is a new neighborhood or utilities to be placed — or for you to be able to access more reliable, affordable broadband — permits have to be issued,” she said. “And we we have an abysmal permitting process around the country.”

On Mary Peltola: Murkowski supported the reelection of her Republican colleague, Sen. Dan Sullivan.

“I've worked well with him, but I also worked well with Mary Peltola when she was Rep. Peltola in the House .. . If she is certified and elected, I will look forward to working with her just as I did before.”

