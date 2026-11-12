© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

JKT tops 50% in Alaska governor’s race as Peltola extends Senate lead

Alaska Public Media | By Liz Ruskin,
Eric Stone
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:21 PM AKST
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins at his election party on Nov. 3, 2026.
Wesley Early
/
Alaska Public Media
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins at his election party on Nov. 3, 2026.

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, the leading candidate for governor, just barely crested the important 50% mark in the latest election results the Alaska Division of Elections released Thursday.

His nearest challenger, Republican business owner Bernadette Wilson, has 28.7%.

The results Thursday added 5,723 early, absentee and questioned ballots to the total, primarily from Southeast. The Associated Press estimates that only 12% remain to be counted. Ballots sent from overseas have until Nov. 18, which is also when the last ballots will be counted.

If Kreiss-Tomkins still has more than half the vote by then, he’ll win the four-way race, without a tabulation of ranked choices. It would also weaken an argument — in circulation since Democrat Tom Begich dropped out in August — that a Kreiss-Tomkins victory was only possible because the other three candidates on the ballot are Republicans, splitting the conservative vote.

The Associated Press has yet to call a winner.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mary Peltola pulled further ahead of Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Thursday. She now has 49% of the vote, compared to 46.8% for Sen. Sullivan. Even if she does not reach the 50% mark, she’s currently past another important threshold: Her lead of 5,800 votes is greater than the number of votes for Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.

The Trump administration in October sued to preemptively block “any election result that may be impacted by voter confusion.” It said that threshold would be met if Sen. Sullivan lost to Peltola by less than the votes that went to the other Sullivan. A District Court judge dismissed the case but the Trump administration is appealing. If Peltola’s lead over the senator remains above the other Sullivan’s vote total, it would seem to render the appeal moot.

Republican Congressman Nick Begich continues to lead in the U.S. House race and Ballot Measure 2, which would repeal Alaska’s voting system, slipped further behind in the latest results. “No” leads with 53% of the vote.
Alaska Statewide News
Liz Ruskin
Liz Ruskin is the Washington, D.C., correspondent at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at lruskin@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Liz Ruskin
Eric Stone
Eric Stone is Alaska Public Media’s state government reporter. Reach him at estone@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Eric Stone