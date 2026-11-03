Peltola takes early lead in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race

Democrat Mary Peltola holds a lead over incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race as early results come in.

The high-stakes contest has been consumed in recent days by a ballot controversy involving a second Dan Sullivan in the race. His candidacy has prompted federal and state investigations and a legal battle.

With about 11% of precincts reporting so far Tuesday night, Peltola had 54.1% of the vote and Sen. Sullivan had 42.8%. The other Sullivan — retired Petersburg teacher Dan J. Sullivan — had 1.5%.

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The state will still accept ballots for days. If no candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, the winner will be decided by ranked choice voting, with tabulations scheduled for Nov. 18.

If Peltola’s lead holds, she will have flipped a Senate seat in a state that President Donald Trump carried in each of the last three presidential elections.

Follow results in other Alaska races and watch our live election night broadcast here.

Ballot-stacking accusations hang over tight race

A ballot controversy dominated Alaska’s Senate race in the final days.

The New York Times last week reported that the candidacy of Petersburg’s Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. was the result of a sophisticated Democratic recruitment operation. The reporting was based largely on a former campaign manager Peltola fired. Alaska Public Media has not independently confirmed the reporting.

Peltola, speaking to reporters in Anchorage and Bethel, denied any knowledge of the plan but said that she didn’t know if her aides were involved.

“I'm sure that I was kept out of it because they know I would never allow this,” she told KYUK Sunday.

The Justice Department is pursuing a lawsuit to block election certification if Sen. Sullivan loses, pending an investigation to see if votes that went to the other Sullivan were cast by mistake. A judge dismissed the case Sunday, saying no such investigation is possible without violating ballot secrecy. The Justice Department is appealing. U.S. Attorney for Alaska Michael Heyman also announced a criminal investigation, though he said Friday he was not assuming a crime had occurred.

Ballot-stacking and promoting spoilers is generally legal in Alaska, and relatively common. Super PACs aligned with Republicans and Democrats spent more than $2 million on “ballot composition” efforts in Alaska this year, sometimes to elevate people with no connection to Alaska. The Alaska Republican Party went to court two years ago to keep Eric Hafner, a federal inmate serving a long sentence in New York, on the ballot as a Democrat. He was running for U.S. House against Peltola then and is on the ballot this year, too.

None of the other alleged spoilers this year have the same name as one of the major candidates, though.

Voters weigh allegations differently

For Anchorage voter Colin Palmer, the ballot-stacking accusations and related fallout did not change his mind. In an interview outside of a Midtown polling place Tuesday evening, he said he voted for all Democrats, including Peltola.

“I think it was kind of a stupid decision on her part, but it doesn't really impact my vote,” he said. “I mean, there's more important things for me personally, like the war, civil rights, voting rights, and the economy in general.”

But some Sullivan supporters, including Mike Mitchell, cite the allegations among the reasons they say Peltola should not return to office.

"I’ve met Sullivan. He’s represented our state well. He's a military vet. That's big,” Mitchell said. “His major opponent, well, you've heard what's going on in the news lately, and the last time she was there, we got rid of her before.”

Peltola lost her bid for reelection to the U.S. House in 2024 to Republican Nick Begich. She had first won the seat in 2022 in a special election following the death of longtime Alaska Congressman Don Young and went on to win a full term.

Peltola and Sullivan offer contrasting visions

Peltola, a former congresswoman, would be the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. Senate. She would also be the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alaska since Mark Begich in 2008.

Peltola campaigned mostly on the themes that Democrats around the country focused on: affordability, health care costs and accusing Republicans of flagrant corruption.

With a campaign motto of “fish, family, freedom,” she also spoke of the salmon crisis in Western Alaska, an issue that propelled her to statewide prominence in her first U.S. House race, in 2022. In this campaign, she pitched herself as the candidate who would crack down on salmon bycatch by the Bering Sea pollock fleet.

Sullivan is a Marine veteran in his second Senate term and previously served as Alaska’s attorney general. He is a staunch advocate for augmenting the military and Coast Guard’s presence in Alaska.

In Dutch Harbor, voter Ryan Burnias said he also likes Sullivan’s work to create jobs in Alaska’s natural resource sector.“He supports expanding oil, gas, minerals, timber, renewable energy development in Alaska,” Burnias said.

Sullivan has been a steadfast ally of President Donald Trump. The president held a rally for him in Wasilla last month. But polls suggest Trump’s popularity in Alaska has plunged since 2024, when he won the state by 13 points, so standing on stage with Trump might not have provided the lift Sullivan was looking for.

“In the past I have voted Republican, but I am a staunch opponent of almost everything Republican now,” said Art Konefao, a voter in Fairbanks. “The Republican Party has been hijacked. I think they have had some good times in the past. They are being held hostage right now.”

Sullivan also had Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s endorsement, though she is controversial among Alaska Republicans, in part for her occasional Trump-defying votes. She kept a low profile in Sullivan’s campaign.

Alaska will accept mailed ballots for 10 days, or 15 days if mailed from overseas. If neither candidate has more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 18, the Division of Elections will tabulate ranked choices.

The state says it will make its ballot data file available during the counting process, so the Associated Press could conduct its own tabulation and call the race sooner.