Early results show Alaskans rejecting repeal of ranked choice voting

Early election results show Alaskans opting to keep ranked choice voting, open primaries and certain campaign finance rules aimed at unmasking donors.

With 11% of precincts reporting, “No” on Ballot Measure 2 is leading with 57% of the vote. The ballot measure, backed primarily by Republicans, aims to repeal the voting system Alaska has used since 2022 .

The results could shift. In 2024, when Alaskans faced a similar ballot question, “Yes” led on Election Night. But late-counted ballots pushed “No” above 50% and led the ballot measure to fail by just 743 votes , preserving ranked choice voting in Alaska.

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Proponents of the ballot measure say the system is confusing for voters and prone to gaming by candidates and political operatives. As evidence that the system is broken, they point to things like Democrat Tom Begich’s decision to drop out of the governor’s race despite placing second in the primary, and to the advancement of longshot candidates to the general election, like a New York prisoner and a Petersburg man who shares incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan’s first and last names.

Proponents and opponents alike say the open primary also reduces the influence of political partisans, making it harder for hardcore conservatives or liberals to defeat more moderate opponents — such as Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski — in primaries.

Supporters of ranked choice voting and open primaries, who oppose the ballot measure, say the system incentivizes cooperation and moderation and reduces the spoiler effect that minor candidates can play in a traditional, single-choice race.

Proponents also say the “dark money” rules that Ballot Measure 2 would repeal, some of which seek to identify the true sources of large campaign contributions, give Alaskans more insight into the forces shaping politics in the state.

Follow results in other Alaska races and watch our live election night broadcast here.

Outside groups funded campaigns for and against

Campaigns for and against the ballot measure brought in millions from out-of-state megadonors. Elon Musk donated $1.5 million to the Aurora Action Network , which was the predominant funder of Repeal Now, the group backing the ballot initiative. Other major donors included Jeff Yass, Timothy Mellon and Hilcorp founder Jeffery Hildebrand.

Repeal Now reported in late October it had raised nearly $2.6 million.

Opponents of the ballot measure raised even more from Outside billionaires: $10.4 million as of late October. Key backers include billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, election reform advocate Kathryn Murdoch and Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk.

Ballot Measure 3 passing

Early results show Alaskans approving Ballot Measure 3 by a wide margin, which specifies that “only” U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in elections in the state. The ballot measure would have no practical effect — citizenship is already a requirement to vote in Alaska.

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But proponents, which include three Republican former state legislators and GOP megadonor Richard Uihein , say the measure would make state law even clearer.