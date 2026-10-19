Early voting opens in Alaska’s midterm elections

Early voting for the midterm elections is officially underway across most of Alaska. Polls opened Monday morning for the 15-day period leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3.

Alaskans are voting this year on races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and the state Legislature, plus two ballot measures.

In Anchorage, voters can cast early ballots at the Midtown Mall, Anchorage City Hall and Eagle River Town Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, with shorter hours on the weekends.

Early voting is also available at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Building in Palmer, the State Office Building in Juneau and Division of Elections offices in Fairbanks, Kenai, Nome and Juneau.

Voters in other communities can vote early using what’s known as “absentee-in-person” voting, where voters can fill out ballots in person that are then mailed to election offices. Locations for absentee-in-person voting include city halls, tribal government offices, schools and community centers.

Voting hours vary by location.

A list of early voting sites is online at elections.alaska.gov/avo.

Voters can also request a mail ballot, for any reason, before Oct. 24.

To learn more about where the candidates stand on the issues, read our election coverage, watch debates and check out a voter guide put together by Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News, the Alaska Beacon and KTOO. You

Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In many high-profile races, results aren’t expected until the Division of Elections tabulates voters’ ranked choices on Nov. 18.

