Alaska Federation of Natives convention celebrates 60th anniversary this week

Two major gatherings of Alaska Native people are taking place at Anchorage’s Dena'ina Civic & Convention Center this week. The Elders & Youth Conference began on Sunday. And on Thursday, the Alaska Federation of Natives will begin its 60th anniversary AFN convention .

Roy Agloinga, president of First Alaskans Institute, said the convention originated in Native movements for unity and self-determination.

“It has evolved into this tremendous celebration. It's Native New Year,” he said. “It is where all of our artists gather, and our families gather, and we get to experience the very diverse cultures across the state.”

The week started with the Elders & Youth Conference, which brings together several generations through games, conversations and workshops on Alaska Native cultures, languages, history and language.

“It's just such a powerful thing to witness the youth coming with this idea or a dissatisfaction — like, this isn't working for me in the community — and then learning the framework to really have their voice heard,” said Tikaan Galbreath, chief operating officer of the First Alaskans Institute, which hosts the conference.

The conference will include a Chin'an Night, an annual Natives Got Talent, after Monday’s sessions.

The AFN convention starts on Thursday. Typically up to 7,000 people attend, and as many as 100,000 people watch it online, said conference organizer Nikki Stoops.

This year’s keynote speaker is Tlingit leader and Sealaska Heritage Institute President Rosita Worl. On Thursday, her speech will be followed by remarks from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Nick Begich.

On Friday, there will be a political candidates forum for the upcoming November election. And on Saturday, delegates will discuss and vote on a number of resolutions that touch on healthcare, public safety, education and subsistence in Alaska Native communities.

Agloinga said that working on resolutions is one example of how people from different regions and with different priorities find common ground.

“We want our children to succeed,” he said. “We want to protect our lands. We want to have access to good education. We want our languages to survive and our cultures to survive. So many of our villages are really dependent on our subsistence lifestyle, and that's something that AFN protects.”

Stoops said this year’s convention was scheduled a week later than usual to coincide with the early voting period for the general election. She said organizers plan to encourage attendees to cast their ballots while they are in Anchorage for the convention.

“We want people to know, even though you're not in your home community, you're still able to vote,” Stoops said.

Representatives from the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Bureau of Vital Statistics will also be present at the convention, in case attendees need to update their IDs, passports or birth certificates.

AFN will also feature two nights of dancing and drumming at Quyana Alaska, on Thursday and Friday.

The Elders & Youth Conference started Sunday and ends Wednesday. The AFN convention is from Thursday to Saturday.