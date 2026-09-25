Proposed EPA rule would exempt most offshore seafood processing vessels from reporting their pollution discharge

Editor's note: This story was originally published by KUCB and is republished here on KMXT with permission.

The Environmental Protection Agency published a proposed rule on Sept. 4 that would de-regulate pollution released by certain offshore seafood processing vessels.

Under the proposal, a vessel that's more than three miles from shore in federal waters and not attached to the seabed would be exempt from the Clean Water Act's pollution discharge permitting requirements.

That means that most offshore seafood processors would no longer have to keep track of their pollution release. However, an EPA spokesperson said in an email that other federal rules would still apply to offshore processors.

Matt Tinning is the CEO of the At-sea Processors Association, a trade group that represents many of the large catcher-processor vessels that fish pollock in the Bering Sea. Tinning said via email that their vessels have long abided by the EPA's permitting process and continue to do so. He added that the organization has "not advocated for changes" and is reviewing the EPA's proposal.

The EPA estimates the change will save almost $1.8 million in monitoring and administrative costs – $1.7 million for processors and about $50,000 for the agency . At the same time, it could also reduce information available for public review, according to the federal government's notice about the proposal.

The rule change would apply nationwide, but the EPA said approximately 80 current permit holders in Alaska, Washington and Oregon would be affected if the proposal is enacted.

The agency is accepting public comment on the proposal through Oct. 19.

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