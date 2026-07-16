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Alaska state attorney arrested by ICE, held at Tacoma detention center

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:04 PM AKDT
a brown building
Wesley Early
/
Alaska Public Media
The Department of Homeland Security office in Anchorage.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement have detained a state of Alaska employee who is originally from China, according to ICE officials.

Federal officers arrested Shucheng “Charlie” Yang, 32, on July 10 in Anchorage, a spokesperson for ICE said in an email.

Yang is a Chinese national and violated the terms of his admission to the U.S. and is subject to deportation the spokesperson said.

As of Thursday, Yang was still held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington awaiting immigration proceedings.

The ICE spokesperson didn’t clarify how Yang violated the terms of his entry into the country. Court records show Yang got a speeding ticket in April on the Seward Highway for going 103 mph in a 65 mph zone. He pleaded no contest and paid a fine of $2,300, according to court records.

A state employee directory shows that Yang is employed as an attorney with the Department of Law’s Civil Division. A spokesperson for the department did not respond to a request for comment.

Officials with the governor’s office declined to comment.
Alaska Statewide News
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
See stories by Wesley Early