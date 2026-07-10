Jailed Anchorage man is fourth to die in custody so far in 2026

An Anchorage man died in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on June 21, according to the DOC.

Brandon Kalief Wright was 31 and had been jailed at the Anchorage Correctional Complex on a felony assault charge and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. He had been in custody for about four days, starting June 17, according to the department.

According to Alaska State Troopers , Wright was on a video visitation call when he collapsed and later died. Troopers investigating his death did not suspect foul play.

At least four people have died in state custody this year, according to the DOC.

In an obituary , loved ones described Wright as an optimistic, compassionate and charismatic person. The family is raising funds to cover expenses related to his death.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections declined to share additional information.

At least 18 Alaskans died while in state custody in 2025, matching the state's record number of such deaths in 2022.