2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on the Seward Highway near Anchorage

Two people have died after a multi-vehicle collision this morning on the Seward Highway, according to officials. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday between Rabbit Creek and Potter Valley Road, according to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department. Officials found three vehicles partially submerged in water.

“All three vehicles were at least partially submerged, and there is currently no update on when the flow of traffic will resume normally,” Anchorage police spokesperson Adam Nicely said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two vehicles are still partially submerged at Potter Marsh, while one vehicle has been successfully removed, Nicely said.

Two of the drivers involved in the collision were pronounced dead at the scene, Nicely said.

The highway between Rabbit Creek and Potter Valley Road remains closed while police investigate the incident. Drivers are being directed to use Old Seward Highway and to expect delays.

At this time, Nicely said that it is unknown whether the vehicles released any oil into the marsh.

Nicely said that the highway could be closed for hours as police investigate. He said one lane of traffic will reopen after the vehicles are pulled from Potter Marsh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.