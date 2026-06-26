Here’s what to know about road construction in Southcentral Alaska this summer

Summer is a chance for Alaskans to travel into unknowns, hike vast landscapes and enjoy the midnight sun. It’s also road construction season, which can make it difficult to get going on those adventures.

There are more than 100 construction projects currently underway in Alaska this year.

The state has big projects planned for several highways, including the Seward and Glenn.

As of May, the Alaska Department of Transportation has been awarded $50 million more in funding for projects than the same time last year, according to Public Information Officer Karolina Zakravska.

The department recommends accounting for extra time when using the main highways. Additionally, pay attention to traffic, slow down, and be safe around other drivers and work crews.

For the latest traffic and construction updates, the DOT suggests visiting 511 Alaska . Find Municipality of Anchorage related road closures here.

Seward Highway

Expect nightly delays and lane closures, flagging operations and pilot car operations through work zones. Work is anticipated to be completed June 2027.

Crews are constructing a left turn lane at the McHugh Creek Recreation Area. This includes widening to add a 10-foot-wide southbound left-turning lane. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph from milepost 111-112. Expect nightly pilot cars from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. Construction is anticipated to be complete by October 2026.

Glenn Highway

This project spans from milepost 66.5 to 92 on the Glenn Highway. Crews are currently working on the stretch between milepost 83-92 around Long Lake, east of Palmer. Anticipate flagging, pilot cars and 20 minute delays. This project is expected to be complete by July 2027.

All northbound traffic on the Peters Creek Bridge, near Chugiak, is closed for the summer. Traffic is being rerouted to the southbound bridge. There are two lanes open during peak traffic directions, Anchorage-bound in morning, Mat-Su-bound in afternoon. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph. Northbound Birchwood Loop Road on-ramp will remain closed this summer while crews work to replace the bridge deck.

Parks Highway

Crews are replacing the existing 144-inch culvert at Railroad Creek Milepost 128.5 with a bridge. Active construction 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Motorists should expect flagging and pilot car delays. Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

Sterling Highway

Approximately 2.5 miles of the highway is being upgraded to meet rural highway standards and an additional 2 miles of new separated pathway. Crews are currently working on this project. Flagging and pilot cars will begin in August from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Expect at least 10 minute delays. This work is anticipated to be complete by September 2028.

Kenai Spur Highway

This project will construct a 5-lane highway between Sports Lake Road and Eagle Rock Drive. Expect periodic one-lane traffic and 10-minute delays. Flaggers will direct pedestrians through the work zone 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The speed limit may be reduced to 45 mph.

Other

This project will construct a roundabout at the three-leg intersection of Palmer-Fishhook Road and Trunk Road. Flaggers will be active from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. There is currently a full closure of Palmer Fishhook at Trunk Road intersection. Detour routes are posted. The closure is anticipated to end Friday, July 3.