© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska’s minimum wage will increase next month

Alaska Public Media | By Ava White
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:32 AM AKDT
A sign that reads help wanted
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
A digital marquee sign flashes "help wanted" and "looking for line cooks" on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

The minimum wage in Alaska will jump to $14 on July 1.

The increase comes after voters passed Ballot Measure 1 in 2024 to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage. The measure increases the hourly minimum wage in the state from $13 to $14. In July 2027, it’ll rise to $15. The minimum wage will increase with inflation starting in 2028.

The measure ensures all workers accrue paid sick leave based on the size of the employer. Businesses with more than 15 employees are required to allow workers to accrue and use up to 56 hours of paid sick leave annually, while those with fewer than 15 workers must allow up to 40 hours.

The measure divided Alaska businesses, but ultimately passed with nearly 58% of voters in support. When it passed, minimum wage workers in the state were making $11.73 per hour.

Minimum wage workers tend to be young, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Several other states and cities are also increasing their minimum wages on July 1, including Oregon, Washington D.C. and Chicago. Even with the bump, Alaska will have the lowest minimum wage across all West Coast states.
Alaska Statewide News
Ava White
Ava is the statewide morning news host and business reporter at Alaska Public Media. Reach Ava at awhite@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8445.
See stories by Ava White