Alaska’s minimum wage will increase next month

The minimum wage in Alaska will jump to $14 on July 1.

The increase comes after voters passed Ballot Measure 1 in 2024 to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage. The measure increases the hourly minimum wage in the state from $13 to $14. In July 2027, it’ll rise to $15. The minimum wage will increase with inflation starting in 2028.

The measure ensures all workers accrue paid sick leave based on the size of the employer. Businesses with more than 15 employees are required to allow workers to accrue and use up to 56 hours of paid sick leave annually, while those with fewer than 15 workers must allow up to 40 hours.

The measure divided Alaska businesses , but ultimately passed with nearly 58% of voters in support. When it passed, minimum wage workers in the state were making $11.73 per hour.

Minimum wage workers tend to be young, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.