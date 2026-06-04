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Hey, Alaska: What do you want to ask the 2026 primary election candidates?

Alaska Public Media | By Ian Dickson
Published June 4, 2026 at 9:47 AM AKDT
Levi Gionet helps a voter cast his ballot for Alaska’s primary election in Anchorage on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Levi Gionet helps a voter cast his ballot for Alaska’s primary election in Anchorage on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Ballots for Alaska’s Aug. 18 primary election go out in late July, and a dizzying number of candidates have entered our state and federal races. Seventeen people are running to replace Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who can’t run again, and nearly as many people are running against incumbents U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Nick Begich.

In the state legislative races, only six incumbents are running unopposed.

Alaska Public Media is part of a group of newsrooms that have banded together to help you make sense of it all. In partnership with the Anchorage Daily News, the Alaska Beacon and KTOO in Juneau, we’ll be asking every candidate a series of questions, and we’ll publish their answers on all of our websites, so you can compare them side by side.

What questions should we ask this year’s candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the state Legislature? What issues matter most to you and your community?

Share your ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing news@alaskapublic.org. Your input will help shape the questions we ask and help inform fellow Alaskans.

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Alaska Statewide News
Ian Dickson
Ian Dickson is the web editor of the Alaska Desk.
Reach Ian at idickson@alaskapublic.org or 720-419-7078.
See stories by Ian Dickson