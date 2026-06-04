Hey, Alaska: What do you want to ask the 2026 primary election candidates?

Ballots for Alaska’s Aug. 18 primary election go out in late July, and a dizzying number of candidates have entered our state and federal races. Seventeen people are running to replace Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who can’t run again, and nearly as many people are running against incumbents U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Nick Begich.

In the state legislative races, only six incumbents are running unopposed.

Alaska Public Media is part of a group of newsrooms that have banded together to help you make sense of it all. In partnership with the Anchorage Daily News, the Alaska Beacon and KTOO in Juneau, we’ll be asking every candidate a series of questions, and we’ll publish their answers on all of our websites, so you can compare them side by side.

What questions should we ask this year’s candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the state Legislature? What issues matter most to you and your community?

Share your ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing news@alaskapublic.org. Your input will help shape the questions we ask and help inform fellow Alaskans.