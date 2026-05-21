Anchorage air travelers caught in long TSA lines

Air travelers trying to fly out of Anchorage have found themselves stuck in unusually long lines heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

The delays are due to intermittent outages with the Transportation Security Administration’s X-ray screening equipment at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, according to the TSA.

Airport spokesperson Lex Yelverton said air travelers should arrive two to three hours before their departure time.

“TSA is actively working to address the current situation,” Yelverton said Thursday. “However, extended wait times are expected to persist throughout the day and may continue through Friday.”

Technicians are looking into the X-ray machine issues, and airport staff are working to minimize the long wait times, according to the TSA.