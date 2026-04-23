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Democratic U.S. House PAC has Alaska in its sights

Alaska Public Media | By Liz Ruskin
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:15 AM AKDT
U.S. House candidate Nick Begich III (R-Alaska) waves signs with supporters in Midtown Anchorage on Nov. 5, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
Wesley Early
/
Alaska Public Media
U.S. Rep. Nick Begich III, then a challenger, campaigning in 2024.

WASHINGTON — National Democrats are investing in Alaska’s U.S. House race, hoping to unseat Congressman Nick Begich III.

House Majority PAC, affiliated with Democrats, announced Thursday it is reserving fall ads worth $272 million in House races around the country. More than $2.4 million of that is intended for television and digital ads in Alaska, the group said by email.

Begich, a Republican, will no doubt buy campaign ads of his own. He has raised $4.3 million for his reelection.

His best-funded challenger is independent Bill Hill. He has raised almost $800,000 since entering the race early this year.

Democrat Matt Schultz, who began campaigning last year, has taken in contributions of nearly $600,000.

The House Majority PAC has not endorsed either of the challengers. Its initial nationwide ad reservation is much larger than in past years. Its selection of Alaska among a few dozen battleground districts suggests Democrats believe Begich is vulnerable.

Their Republican counterparts aren’t making the same bets. Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC affiliated with Speaker Mike Johnson, announced an ad reservation Thursday of $153 million. Alaska is not on its list.

Ad reservations aren’t firm commitments but they are an early signal of strategic intent. They also allow political groups to lock in lower rates. Both groups say they’ll seek to place more ads as the election nears.
Alaska Statewide News
Liz Ruskin
Liz Ruskin is the Washington, D.C., correspondent at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at lruskin@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Liz Ruskin