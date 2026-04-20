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Rural Alaska students can now apply for weekly summer meal boxes

Alaska Public Media | By Mikayla Finnerty
Published April 20, 2026 at 10:51 AM AKDT
Summer meal boxes sent to rural Alaskan students
Food Bank of Alaska
An example of the inside of a summer meal box sent to rural Alaska students as part of the summer meal program.

The application period for a summer food assistance program serving students in rural Alaska is now open.

Some students rely on free or discounted meals from their school districts during the school year. But there’s a pause in summer, when school is not in session. That’s where the Meals To You program comes in.

Qualifying families receive weekly food boxes delivered to their homes or local post offices, said Gillian McPherson, child nutrition manager at the Food Bank of Alaska, which oversees the program.

For smaller communities who might not have dedicated food banks or community centers, the program fills a need in food access, McPherson said.

“Unfortunately, in smaller communities, those types of facilities do not exist,” she said. “The program is able to reach those children in the communities that have 12 people, no buildings or people away at fish camp. So this program bridges that gap.”

Last summer, the program delivered more than 1 million meals to nearly 9,000 kids, according to the food bank.

Each meal box contains 10 meals: five breakfasts and five lunches. Common items include shelf-stable milk, canned protein and whole grains.

There are three requirements to qualify for the Meals To You program:

  • At least one child in the household must be enrolled in a participating school district. 
  • Children must qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, attend a Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, school or complete an income eligibility form.
  • Households must be in a USDA-designated rural area of Alaska during the summer.

The last day to apply for the summer program is April 30.
Alaska Statewide News
Mikayla Finnerty
Mikayla Finnerty manages our social media and website content in addition to reporting. Reach Mikayla at mfinnerty@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Mikayla Finnerty