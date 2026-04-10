Alaska Airlines increases baggage fees

Alaska Airlines increased checked bag fees for most customers due to volatile fuel prices, according to a Thursday statement from the company .

“Due to ongoing volatility in fuel prices and an uncertain global environment, Alaska Airlines is increasing its checked baggage fees for travel on North American Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights,” the statement said.

Jet fuel prices have surged globally following the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, causing airlines to hike costs and cut routes. The new fees went into effect Friday, April 11.

There are no changes for travelers enrolled in the airline’s Club 49 program, which allows Alaskans to check two bags for free when traveling to or from the state, or three bags if traveling within Alaska.

Checked bag fees increased $5 for the first bag, $10 for the second, and $50 for the third, for new totals of $45, $55 and $200 respectively, according to the statement. The airline also dropped its $5 discount given to travelers who pay for checked luggage in advance.

Bag benefits for Atmos Rewards members and eligible Atmos Rewards Visa or Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard holders are unchanged, the company said.

Alaska Airlines is among several major carriers that have recently raised bag fees. In recent weeks, American Airlines , Delta Air Lines , United Airlines , JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines have increased baggage fees for some customers.

Local carriers Alaska Seaplanes and Ryan Air each added a 6% fuel surcharge due to rising fuel costs.

Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond to emailed questions.