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Alaska Department of Corrections reports two inmate deaths in one week

Alaska Public Media | By Rachel Cassandra
Published April 3, 2026 at 3:43 PM AKDT
an aerial view of a prison
Alaska Department of Corrections
Goose Creek Correctional Center in fall.

Two Alaska inmates died in one week at the end of March according to the state department of corrections.

Johnny Allen Nashookpuk was 63 years old and Jeffery Mulifai was 66. They were both most recently housed at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla.

They are the first two deaths reported in state custody in 2026. A spokesperson for the department, Betsy Holley, did not respond to questions about how the men died or whether the deaths were expected, but said the two deaths are unrelated.

Nashookpuk began serving a sentence for sexual assault in 2009. Multifai was convicted of sexual assault in 2012.

According to case records, Nashookpuk was scheduled for a parole board hearing in May to be considered for early release.

At least 18 Alaskans died in custody of the department of corrections last year, matching the state's record number of deaths in 2022.
Alaska Statewide News
Rachel Cassandra
Rachel Cassandra covers health and wellness for Alaska Public Media. Reach her at rcassandra@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Rachel Cassandra