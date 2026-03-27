Alaska governor's aide arrested and charged with drunk driving in Juneau

An aide to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Forrest Wolfe, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Thursday evening in Juneau. Wolfe is Dunleavy’s deputy legislative director, according to a state personnel database.

In a charging document, a Juneau police officer said he stopped Wolfe in Downtown Juneau at roughly 10:30 Thursday night after Wolfe’s red Chevy Tahoe nearly caused an accident in a busy downtown area near bars, restaurants and the Alaska State Capitol.

Police say Wolfe smelled of alcohol, offered conflicting stories about what he’d been doing, then stopped answering questions. Wolfe allegedly failed field sobriety tests and later performed a test showing his breath alcohol level at 0.10, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Wolfe posted $500 bail and was released from Lemon Creek Correctional Center early Friday morning.

Wolfe declined to comment on the allegations in a brief phone call. A spokesperson for Gov. Dunleavy had no immediate comment.

Before he joined the governor’s office, Wolfe worked for the Department of Administration and as a legislative aide. He was a Republican candidate for an Anchorage state House seat in 2022.

Wolfe is due back in court Tuesday.