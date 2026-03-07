Our 12 favorite photos from the 2026 Iditarod ceremonial start

The 2026 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race began Saturday in downtown Anchorage, as 37 teams set off on the city's streets and trails for an 11-mile run in front of thousands of cheering fans.

A deluge of snow characterized the Iditarod's kickoff, which was shortened in 2025 due to a lack of snow. The real race begins Sunday in Willow.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the Anchorage ceremonial start:

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Iditarod musher Travis Beals' lead dogs make their way to the race’s ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 7, 2026.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Quinn Toggert, granddaughter of four-time Iditarod champion Jeff King, on a dog sled during the Iditarod ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 7, 2026.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Iditarod musher Bailey Vitello heads down Fourth Avenue in Anchorage with his dog team during the Iditarod ceremonial start March 7, 2026.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Jeff King shares a kiss with one of his dogs at the ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 7, 2026.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Balin Billock with Sygah (left) and Perry (right), two dogs from Iditarod musher Keaton Loebrich’s team at the ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 7, 2026.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Quannah Chasinghorse visited with dogs from various mushers’ teams during the Iditarod ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 7, 2026. Chasinghorse’s mother, Jody Potts-Joseph, is a rookie in the race.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Veteran musher Lauro Eklund prepares his dog team for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 7, 2026.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Cantwell musher Paige Drobny’s crew in onesies for the 2026 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 7, 2026.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Kiana Holland made signs for mushers to read as they passed through Anchorage for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race’s ceremonial start March 7, 2026.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Musher Jaye Foucher shakes hands with fans at a trailside party in Anchorage on March 7, 2026.