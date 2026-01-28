4 ways to fall in love with cross-country skiing (even if you’re nervous to try)

Skiing is one of my favorite ways to stay active and happy during long, dark winters. But my partner Matt does not share this passion.

On a recent Sunday, I convinced him to give the sport another chance. We drove to Anchorage’s Kincaid Park and clicked into impossibly skinny skis for some laps around the stadium. Matt is tall and doesn’t like failing.

“This doesn't feel good at all! I'm so uncomfortable!” he groaned. “I know I'm a baby giraffe, whatever, but … I know when I feel like I'm falling more than normal.”

Watching Matt wobble across the snow, I realized he wasn’t alone. Cross-country skiing can be exciting and meditative, but for beginners — especially adults who don’t like falling in public — it can feel awkward and discouraging. So I set out to find what actually helps people stick with the sport long enough to enjoy it.

I have four takeaways (plus a bonus tip).

1. Don’t sabotage yourself with the wrong gear

Cross-country skis come in almost as many varieties as ice cream flavors at Wild Scoops. It can be very confusing, even for seasoned skiers.

So I asked Kikkan Randall for help. (Yes, she’s an Olympic gold medalist and she also introduces new skiers to the sport all the time as the head of the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage.)

Her advice is simple: most beginners should start with classic skis with fish scales. And make sure your boots are comfortable.

“Getting fitted for the right stuff will make those first experiences a little bit better,” Randall said.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Kikkan Randall stops to talk to the Junior Nordic team while skiing in Kincaid Park on Jan. 14, 2026. Randall is an Olympic gold medalist and executive director of the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage.

If you’re just learning, renting gear is a good way to start. There’s Hoarding Marmot, REI and Alaska Pacific University. Their staff can help you make sure your gear is the right type and fits well.

2. Flat = your friend

The Anchorage trail system offers world class cross-country skiing. And with that comes some thrilling downhills. But Randall said beginners should stick to more reasonable terrain.

“Just nice mellow places,” she said.

Some good options are the soccer field behind Service High School, Russian Jack Park, Campbell Tract or the stadium at Kincaid Park, where I skied with Matt. When I gently asked him if he’s willing to venture beyond the flats, he set me straight.

“Please don't let me do that right now,” he laughed. “I can barely go flat, it feels like.”

3. Find the right crew

Skiing with a group can amp up the fun.

You could find your crew in a class. The Municipality of Anchorage and the Nordic Skiing Association offer cross-country ski classes for beginners. They’re a good first step for novice skiers, said Ellen Devine, community engagement coordinator with the municipality.

“Having those coaches who have that experience to show you the ropes and show you some of those trails that are a good, accessible, first beginning step for you to get out skiing on is really, really helpful,” she said.

But if classes aren’t your style, grab some friends for moral support.

That’s what Stephanie McFadden did. In 2019, a friend invited her on her first-ever ski. She loved it and started bringing other friends and acquaintances. Several times a week, they’d meet to ski, laugh and catch up. Being surrounded by people she trusted made all the difference.

“We were with people that we knew, loved and would do, like, whatever for us, you know, carry us on their back if they had to,” she said.

McFadden’s group is still going strong today, and besides skiing, they chat online, see each other at potlucks and events and even travel out of state together.

“I mean, we're like family,” she said.

Stephanie McFadden Stephanie McFadden and her friends participate in the Ski for Women event in 2022.

4. You’re going to fall. And that’s OK!

Take skinny skis, wobbly boots and fast slippery snow, and staying upright can be a real challenge. So falling is just a part of the process, said Brian Janson, an educator at the Campbell Creek Science Center, who also teaches skiing.

“People often think when they first start that if they fall down once or twice, they think, ‘Oh, I'm just not good at it. It's not my kind of sport,” he said. “All beginners are going to fall, probably fall a lot. And one most important thing is just realizing – Hey, that's not a failure. That's how you learn.”

But if you have a little bit of patience, you’ll get more comfortable on your skis.

Randall said she sees it as a perfect metaphor for life.

“We all have times where we’re cruising along the flats, and life is pretty easy. We all encounter uphills where things are really challenging, and it's tempting to want to back down and quit,” she said. “But if we keep going, step by step, we reach the top of the hill, we have an amazing view, and then we enjoy the exhilaration on the other side.”

And the good thing about skiing – you can prepare for the hard part, like learning how to slow down on the flats before you attempt a hill.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Kikkan Randall, Olympic gold medalist and executive director of the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage, skis in Kincaid Park on Jan. 14, 2026.

Bonus tip: Do something nice after your ski.

This can be anything – from enjoying a mimosa at the Kincaid Chalet after an event to taking a relaxing bath or, for Matt and me, simply getting a coffee and a cookie on our way home. Matt said savoring the little things and learning in bites makes even the Kincaid laps more tolerable.

“Good day,” he sighed with relief. “Got a little better.”

This story is part of a new, ongoing series at Alaska Public Media called Alaska Survival Kit, your guide to making the most out of life in the 49th state.

We want to hear from you: What other topics should our team tackle? Email news@alaskapublic.org or fill out the form below.