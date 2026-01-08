Weekend storm to bring Anchorage another 5 to 10 inches of snow and warmer temps

Forecasters are expecting another wave of snow for Anchorage heading into the weekend. A system is on track to blow in from the Gulf of Alaska on Friday evening, said National Weather Service Anchorage Meteorologist Daniel Johnston.

"We're fairly certain that the Anchorage area will get between five and 10 inches of snow, with blowing snow a possibility as the winds pick up Friday evening through the day on Saturday," Johnston said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

Johnston said the Friday evening snowfall could complicate the evening commute with winds gusting between 20 and 30 miles an hour leading to lower visibility.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a winter storm watch for Friday evening to Sunday morning warning of as much as a foot of snow. But forecasters say they only expect the heaviest snow at higher elevations, and most of Anchorage and the Mat-Su Borough should see significantly less.

This weekend’s snow follows a record-setting two-day storm that dumped a little over 19 inches between Sunday and Tuesday, though schools and city services continued largely uninterrupted.

The snowfall was followed by a period of very cold temperatures that delayed some school bus pickups on Thursday, according to the Anchorage School District. The Anchorage International Airport recorded a daytime high of minus 9 Thursday afternoon, though temperatures were forecast to rise after sunset.

Johnston said the storm would bring some relief, temperature-wise, with high temperatures in the mid-20s and lows in the low teens for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, Anchorage could see some more snow, Johnston said, though forecasters aren’t expecting the kind of onslaught that sank boats, caved in roofs and paralyzed daily life in Juneau in recent weeks.

“That is not looking to be the case here in Anchorage,” Johnston said.