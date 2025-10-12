A major storm is bringing dangerous flooding and hurricane-force winds to Western Alaska

Some residents are reportedly unaccounted for or trapped in houses as a major storm brings high water and winds to Western Alaska. The remnants of Typhoon Halong have already caused damaging flooding in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, and the storm is expected to continue into Monday.

The storm brought record water levels to some Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities early Sunday morning. According to the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the worst impacts so far were thought to be in Kipnuk and Kwigillingok.

DHSEM spokesman Jeremy Zidek said as many as eight homes have been pushed off their foundations in Kipnuk. And an Association of Village Council Presidents briefing on Sunday morning reported that 20 people were unaccounted for in Kwigillingok.

Some houses in Kwigillingok have floated to new parts of town or across the river. Ryan David said he was in his house with his four children when he felt the building start to shake.

“The flood lifted us up, and I didn't think it was going to happen,” David said. “And I'm like, I yelled at my kids to get up and group up here on the stairs, just in case we tip over.”

He said his home appears to have floated along a small creek, where it was caught by a bridge. As of early Sunday morning, David said his family remained trapped inside, with a piece of debris blocking his door. He said he’s been in contact with his neighbors whose homes have also moved.

Zidek said the National Guard’s Rescue Coordination Center was sending searchers by airplane and helicopter to Bethel to stage for possible rescue operations Sunday morning.

According to Alaska climatologist Rick Thoman, the storm track had shifted eastward, reducing the winds and water rise originally forecast for the St. Lawrence Island, Little Diomede and parts of Seward Peninsula. Instead, the remnants of Typhoon Halong hit the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta hardest.

Joshua Ribail, a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s office in Anchorage, said the storm was expected to move north toward the Seward Peninsula later on Sunday morning and continue up from there.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm’s more eastward track will likely reduce impacts to the Bering Strait region. Still, wind gusts could reach 70 mph in parts of the Norton Sound this afternoon, with elevated water levels expected from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.