© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska protesters call for ‘No Kings,’ unless it’s seafood

Alaska Public Media | By Liz Ruskin
Published June 14, 2025 at 4:25 PM AKDT
Many protesters in Anchorage on Saturday, June 14, 2025, had signs with fish or crabs on them, saying those are the only kind of kings they want.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Many protesters in Anchorage on Saturday, June 14, 2025, had signs with fish or crabs on them, saying those are the only kinds of kings they want.

Anchorage, like cities across the country, held a protest Saturday to coincide with President Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C. The national protest theme was “No Kings” and some of the Alaska protesters added a seafood exception to that.

“My sign says, ‘The only king I want is a king salmon,’" said Anchorage wedding photographer Camille Jones. "Because here in Alaska the only kind of king we’re interested in is the kind that’s good for us, and the kind that we can eat.”

Camille Jones and many others at the protest in downtown Anchorage Saturday, June 14, 2025, had signs about king salmon and king crab.
Liz Ruskin
/
Alaska Public Media
"Here in Alaska, the only kind of king we’re interested in is the kind that’s good for us," said Camille Jones, of Anchorage, "and the kind that we can eat.”

A few thousand protesters gathered in downtown Anchorage, waving American and Alaska flags under blue skies. Anti-Trump signs ranged from artistic to profane.

Retired resource economist Kevin Banks said he appreciated the signs that extended the “No Kings” exception to king crab, as well. Banks said the Trump administration is exacerbating dismal king crab fisheries by eliminating the jobs of federal scientists and fisheries managers.

“And now we don't have NOAA to keep track of it. We don't have the research to go along with it," he said. "Permitting and quotas are going to be violated without any enforcement. It means something to us to be able to fish for crab.”

A protest rally in Anchorage Alaska.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
A few thousand demonstrators showed up in downtown Anchorage Saturday for the "No Kings" rally, part of a nationwide protest. This photo was taken at 11:45 a.m., a few minutes after the demonstration was billed to begin.
Three men wave American flags at a rally.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Luis Portillo (right), originally from Mexico, waved an American flag with his siblings.

Right-wing bloggers and social media influencers warned of possible violence among the “No Kings” protests. Banks said he’d heard suggestions that demonstrators should learn how to de-escalate and avoid confrontation, but he didn’t sense any agitators in the Anchorage crowd.

“I think they just stayed home," he said. "It's a nice day, after all, for everybody.”

At least 18 communities held “No Kings” protests in Alaska, among some 2,000 nationwide, organizers say.

First Presbyterian Church invited Anchorage protesters to leave their signs on the church lawn. Pastor Matthew Schultz and a team of a dozen volunteers removed the sticks and delivered about 400 signs to U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s Anchorage office Monday morning.

A dog wears a sign that reads "paws off our rights."
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Charlie was one of the many dogs that attended the "No Kings" rally.
Protesters in Anchorage Alaska.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Thousands of protesters marched through downtown at the "No Kings" rally.
A man and his son listen to speeches.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Damareo Cooper and his son Saadiq listened to speeches at the "No Kings" rally.
A woman and a man attend a rally.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Lizett Jaime (left) and Rei Joshua at the "No Kings" rally.
A Juneteenth rally in Anchorage Alaska.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Thousands marched and lined the streets downtown during the "No Kings" rally.
"No Kings" demonstrators meandered to the Park Strip. Rev. Matt Schultz of Anchorage First Presbyterian invited them to leave their signs on the lawn of his 10th Avenue church. He says he'll "de-stick" them and plans to deliver them to U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan's office. He says he hopes Sullivan will see it as a "nudge" from his constituents to vote against the Republican reconciliation bill pending in the Senate.
Matt Schultz
"No Kings" demonstrators meandered to the Park Strip. Rev. Matt Schultz of Anchorage First Presbyterian invited them to leave their signs on the lawn of his 10th Avenue church. He says he'll "de-stick" them and plans to deliver them to U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan's office. He says he hopes Sullivan will see it as a "nudge" from his constituents to vote against the Republican reconciliation bill pending in the Senate.

Correction: The nationwide count of protests was updated and attributed to organizers.
Alaska Statewide News
Liz Ruskin
Liz Ruskin is the Washington, D.C., correspondent at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at lruskin@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Liz Ruskin