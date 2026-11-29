The College Board, the nonprofit that runs the SAT and Advanced Placement exams, says hackers got into systems that students use to open accounts and apply for financial aid. It has taken a key aid form offline during the last weeks of college application season.

"College Board has identified unauthorized activity affecting certain user accounts and College Board products," the organization said in a statement Friday.

"While our investigation is ongoing, we have determined that the activity involved access to the systems students and professionals use to create new College Board accounts and to submit CSS Profile applications for financial aid," the statement said.

This access allowed the hackers to access some basic account information — names and email addresses — for what the organization said was just a "subset" of users. The nonprofit said that in some cases, hackers were able to reset passwords for those users.

The College Board said it took immediate action and has strengthened its existing security precautions, and that they have seen no evidence that test scores or content have been improperly accessed.

The nonprofit said it believes artificial intelligence played a role in this latest attack. A spokesperson for College Board told NPR that the "incident has the markings of being facilitated by ARTEX," an open-source AI tool.

The FBI warned earlier this month that ARTEX has been used since August in attacks on several companies and government agencies.

Many colleges and scholarship programs use College Board's "College Scholarship Service" Profile, or CSS Profile, to award aid for students, and the records often include details about family income and taxes. As of Sunday morning, the form was still disabled.

Families also pay to use the form: $25 for the first school and $16 for each additional one. Critics have recently questioned the nonprofit's fees and executive pay, pointing to tax filings that show about $1.2 billion in annual revenue and more than $2 million in reported pay for CEO David Coleman.

The cyberhack is one of many around the world in recent weeks. It comes after several recent cyber intrusions into the U.S. Air Force's main cloud computing platform, as well as hacks directed at world soccer's governing body FIFA and dozens of commercial shipping vessels.

The College Board has not said when its services will fully return online. "We will let users know when these services can be safely restored," the statement said . "We are communicating with the College Board community broadly to provide any necessary steps users should take in response."

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