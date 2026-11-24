ZVERNEC, Albania — In the summer of 2021, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump boarded a yacht owned by Nat Rothschild, an heir to the European banking family. On the way from Montenegro to Greece, the yacht anchored off the coast of Albania.

And, as Kushner told an investment conference last year, that's when Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived at the boat to tell them about his plan for the country.

"I was very impressed by what he wanted to do with the country," said Kushner. "I really didn't know anything about the country and I didn't understand the history, and the darkness of the history with the communism and terrible leadership led to it being fully undeveloped as a nation."

A year later, Kushner was looking for development opportunities in the Balkans. He returned to the Albanian coast — to the city of Vlore, which was finishing the construction of an airport atop a wetland near an undeveloped coastline. "And obviously, a country's going to build an airport by the coast in a place they think is most beautiful," Kushner told the conference, "so we went there and we were looking for opportunities, and we found some incredible opportunities."

Kushner found those opportunities at Hidrovor Beach, an expanse of caramel-colored sand along the southern Albanian coast, with the gentle waves of the Adriatic lapping its perimeter and a view of an uninhabited island. A company working for Kushner purchased this land and 300 acres surrounding it for more than $130 million in April. But several people here tell NPR this is not Kushner's land.

They say it's theirs.

Rob Schmitz/NPR / Gentian Mocka says his family has owned this strip of beach, named Hidrovor Beach, since the time of the Ottoman Empire. The land is now slated to be developed for a luxury hotel owned by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. In the background is Sazan Island, a publicly owned island that Trump and Kushner also say they will develop.

Land grabs and falsified documents

"This land here belonged to my family for centuries," says Gentian Mocka, who claims his family has owned this strip of beach and wetland since the time of the Ottoman Empire. He provided NPR land titles that appear to prove this.

After World War II, Albania's Communist government seized it — along with all private land.

When communism fell in 1991, families like Mocka's embarked on a years-long process to get their land back. "But then our problems started with the guys that were much more powerful than we were — had a lot of political support, were very rich and very well connected with the politics of that time," says Mocka.

In 2005, Mocka learned that someone else was laying claim to his family's land — a fellow Albanian named Artur Shehu. It was a familiar name for those who lived here in the 1990s, when the regional capital of Vlore was outside the control of the country's government. It was instead run by mafia-style gangs. At the time, Shehu was well-known to police in Vlore for his alleged involvement in a crime syndicate that, according to Albanian prosecutors, smuggled drugs and migrants into Europe. He fled Albania in 1999, after what police say was a shootout with a rival gang.

He ended up in the United States, where he received asylum in 2001 and, later, became a U.S. citizen. The 60-year-old Shehu now lives in a villa in Miami Beach. But he's continued to manage a growing real estate portfolio back in Albania through an associate in Vlore named Pellumb Petritaj.

The pair has claimed plots of land — including Mocka's family plot — up and down the southern Albanian coast, and prosecutors have taken notice. In 2018, Petritaj served three years in prison for forging land titles on behalf of Shehu. And on Nov. 18, Petritaj was sentenced to another seven years in prison for falsifying documents to $17 million worth of oceanfront property in the city of Vlore on behalf of Shehu. The court ordered the land — which does not include Mocka's family plot — confiscated from Shehu last week. The pair has also claimed oceanfront farmland in the village of Zvernec, adjacent to Mocka's land.

Albanian prosecutors say land linked to Kushner may have been "illegally acquired"

The pair has also claimed oceanfront farmland in the village of Zvernec, adjacent to Mocka's land.

The quiet village has only a couple hundred residents. Most of them, like Minella Konomi and Natasha Kota, are past the age of 70. On a recent warm and sunny afternoon, the two are resting on benches in the courtyard of the village church after a day of harvesting olives. They nod their heads when asked about Artur Shehu.

"He is from the village of Kanina, far from here and up in the mountains," says Konomi, motioning inland, "but his family has never lived here. He's involved in shady dealings."

Rob Schmitz/NPR / The village of Zvernec, along the Adriatic coast, is at the center of a land dispute involving Jared Kushner. Several of the village's residents say the land that Kushner is claiming is actually theirs.

Then Kota speaks up. "There wasn't a single soul of that family living here, going back to the Ottoman times," she says. "But we've heard stories about him, and we're very scared of him."

Twenty years ago, Kota, Konomi and dozens of others in this village learned that Artur Shehu had somehow acquired their farmland. They filed suit in Albanian court to reclaim their land, a fight that escalated this past April when Shehu sold the 300-acre parcel that includes what they say is their farmland to a company developing a luxury resort project for Kushner.

That transaction, however, is under review.

In court documents obtained by NPR, Albanian prosecutors argue that the land involved in Kushner's development is "suspected of having been illegally acquired through forgery."

A spokesman for Kushner did not respond to NPR's request for comment by the time this article was published. Kushner had previously issued a statement on his website saying his partnership purchased the land from a private party in a private transaction. "Title was reviewed by counsel and verified," the statement says.

Shehu did not respond to NPR's request for comment. He has previously denied any wrongdoing. However, in Tirana, a former lawyer for Shehu was willing to talk.

Oceanfront properties are now claimed by several parties

"The people that Artur [Shehu] has authorized by power of attorney to deal with his family's properties committed a forgery in which they removed the property from the brother of Artur's grandfather and passed it to Artur's grandfather," says Kujtim Cakrani. "That is the whole story of the property."

Cakrani says Shehu's associates forged an inheritance certificate that made it appear that Shehu's grandfather had owned the land, which was then passed to Artur Shehu himself. And then last April, Shehu sold that land to Moutaz and Ramez Al-Khayyat, Syrian-born Qatari billionaire brothers who are financial partners of Jared Kushner.

Cakrani says that when he discovered that Artur Shehu was involved in this alleged forgery, he dropped him as his client. "I could no longer continue representing him because of the seriousness of the matter," he says. "It is impossible for me, with these documents that he has, to defend him."

And this is why, Cakrani says, Albanian state prosecutors have put Shehu under investigation and froze his bank accounts. Cakrani says he is now representing a group of 30 relatives of Shehu who he claims to be the rightful owners of this land.

Rob Schmitz/NPR / Kujtim Cakrani is the former lawyer of Artur Shehu, the man who sold the property along Albania's southern coast to a pair of billionaire brothers who represent Jared Kushner. He says he's since dropped Shehu as a client.

Gentian Mocka, as well as Minella Konomi and Natasha Kota in Zvernec, tell NPR that nobody by the name of Shehu — neither Artur nor his relatives — has any legal claim to what they say is their land, oceanfront property that has now been claimed by several parties, including the son-in-law of the president of the United States.

Wealthy speculators have exploited land in Albania since the fall of communism

Albanian real estate law expert Roden Hoxha says he has seen this kind of land battle many times before. "But now that Kushner is in it," he says, "everybody is freaking out."

He says land ownership in Albania is complicated by decades under a Stalinist regime that stole all the land from private owners and collectivized it. When communism fell in 1991, he says Albania became a land grab free-for-all.

"It was basically chaos," he says. "People started claiming land wherever they threw a stone. It was basically the Albanian version of the U.S.' claiming of the West."

Hoxha describes wealthy speculators keen to exploit the chaos of the moment: locals whose families have farmed the land for generations and well-connected operators like Shehu, who aggressively try to claim that land. "And then on the international level," says Hoxha, most recently, "it exploded because it was Kushner and Trump and Arab money behind it."

And so, Hoxha says, what at first appeared to be yet another Albanian land dispute now has ties all the way to the White House. In the end, an Albanian court will likely decide who the rightful owner of this property is. But for now, it has sparked unprecedented public outrage in Albania. Protesters have taken to the streets of the capital, Tirana, every day since May 31, calling on Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign. But Rama has only vowed to crack down harder on what have become increasingly violent demonstrations against his entire government.

Rama has also vowed that Kushner's resort project will go ahead as planned, but an ongoing investigation by Albania's state prosecutor into forged land titles could halt the project.

When contacted by NPR, Elona Sinaj, Rama's spokesperson, sent a statement saying, "If the seller does not have legitimate ownership of the property, the money will remain within the Republic of Albania, and certainly it will be used for anyone who proves that his claim over the property is grounded."

Sinaj went on to say that the ambition for Rama's government is "to create a new benchmark for sustainable Mediterranean development."

Some Albanians see advantages to having a Kushner-linked resort

That goal aligns with Kushner's vision for a luxury resort — a five-star ecotourism site, as his wife, Ivanka Trump, laid out in a podcast episode called "Ivanka Trump on Building the Authentic Life."

"For me," said Trump, "this is, it feels more like a challenge than anything else, the culmination of all of my experience in real estate, all of my travel, a lot of reflection on how I want to live."

In the podcast, Trump described both the Zvernec beachfront property as well as Sazan — an uninhabited island across from it — as part of a development project belonging to her and Kushner.

Local tour operator Sherif Durmishaj has made a living taking tourists to Sazan by boat, guiding hikes past foxholes and signs along the trail that warn of active land mines scattered throughout the island's forests. For years, this island was a fortified military outpost.

Durmishaj says he's seen the ongoing protests against the Kushner project, but he takes a different view of it.

"I work in tourism, and I'm from here," he says, "and if you've seen how local developers, along with the mafia, have built this region, it's just a massacre. They've destroyed so much of what is a beautiful coastline, and I support the Kushner project because it's going to be ecologically sustainable and it will set a good benchmark for future projects."

Rob Schmitz/NPR / Sherif Durmishaj, who gives tours, navigates his boat to Sazan Island off the coast of Albania, which Ivanka Trump has said she and Kushner will someday develop. Durmishaj says he's in favor of Kushner and Trump's proposed resort because he thinks it will set a benchmark for future development along the coast.



"We are a small country," Durmishaj says, "and Kushner and Trump are very big names."

At least one big name will be in the crosshairs of the incoming Democratic Congress in the U.S.

Regarding Kushner, "This is an individual in the Trump family who has essentially been two-timing on the American people," says Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee and will have the power to investigate and subpoena members of President Trump's family.

He says he'll be focusing on Kushner, who he says has been splitting his time between foreign policy and making business deals on the side.

"American foreign policy has never seen anything like that before," says Raskin. "And in this, of course, he is only imitating his father-in-law, who declared that he got $2.2 billion on the side in his first year in office. Uh, that's more than $1 million an hour."

Raskin says the luxury resort project in Albania is one of many Kushner-backed deals that have prompted investigative inquiries from his committee, and there could be more as the new U.S. Congress is sworn in in January.

Fjori Sinoruka contributed to this report.

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