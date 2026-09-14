See the Emmys 2026 red carpet looks

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Stars arrived on the red carpet for the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday night, where The Pitt won top drama series and Widow's Baywon top comedy.
Actor Matthew Rhys became the first person to win in two lead acting categories in one night: he took home best actor in a comedy series for Widow's Bay, soon after he was honored as best lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for The Beast in Me.