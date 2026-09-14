See the Emmys 2026 red carpet looks

Stars arrived on the red carpet for the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday night, where The Pitt won top drama series and Widow's Bay won top comedy.

Actor Matthew Rhys became the first person to win in two lead acting categories in one night: he took home best actor in a comedy series for Widow's Bay, soon after he was honored as best lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for The Beast in Me.

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay hosted the show.

Check out the red carpet looks below.

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Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Zendaya attends the Emmy Awards.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images and Monica Schipper/Getty Images / Actors Steve Carell (left) and Noah Wyle attend the Emmy Awards.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Actors Ryan Michelle Bathe (left) and Sterling K. Brown attend the Emmy Awards.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the Emmy Awards.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Actors Lukita Maxwell (left) and Lisa Ann Walter attend the Emmy Awards.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the Emmy Awards.

/ Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images / Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images Hosts and actors Alan Cumming (left) and RuPaul Charles attend the Emmy Awards.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Colman Domingo attends the Emmy Awards.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Actor Jeff Hiller and Top Chef host Kristen Kish attend the Emmy Awards.