Andrew Tate will stay in jail after judge delays decision on bail in extradition fight

Updated September 2, 2026 at 7:06 AM AKDT

A federal judge in Miami heard directly from Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan on Thursday, as they asked to be released on bail from a detention center in Miami.

The prominent figures in the "manosphere," who were arrested last month, are fighting extradition to the U.K., where they face a total of 59 criminal charges, including rape and human trafficking for sexual exploitation. The brothers deny all allegations.

Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis said she would issue a written order on the issue of bail after the detention hearing, which lasted into the early evening.

Both Tate brothers chose to take the stand to testify on their own behalf.

"That is highly unusual," one of their attorneys, Joe McBride, told reporters after a marathon, 8-hour hearing. He added, "Innocent men don't run from the process. Innocent men have nothing to hide. Innocent men lean into it."

Prosecutors argued that the Tates are dangerous and pose a flight risk. The brothers said their case has special circumstances, citing their repeated returns to Romania — where they also face charges that they deny — to check in with authorities. Their attorneys also said the brothers' online personas, which boast about being wealthy and using private jets and multiple passports, are a type of performance, not proof of a crime.

The Tates were arrested on July 18. The hearing on their detention release request was held on Thursday at the C. Clyde Atkins U.S. Courthouse in Miami. Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan, 38, are being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami — a prison across the street from the courthouse.

Ahead of the hearing, legal experts told NPR that it was unlikely that the Tates would win their freedom on bail — a difficult prospect in any international extradition case, according to legal experts and federal agencies.

Tate brothers deny the charges

"We are, of course, objecting to extradition because Andrew and Tristan are innocent" of the charges, their longtime attorney, McBride, said after an initial hearing on July 20.

The British charges span from 2010 to 2017, a period in which Andrew Tate grew wealthy from a webcam porn business and then pivoted to becoming a social media influencer in the "manosphere" space, with millions of online followers.

McBride says the charges against the Tates are politically motivated and an attempt to limit their free speech.

The Tate brothers also deny trafficking charges leveled by Romanian prosecutors. The Tates lived in Romania until February of 2025, when authorities lifted a travel ban on the pair. The U.K. previously sought their extradition from that country, but a Bucharest court ruled the British request should wait until the Romanian case is resolved.

Bail in extradition cases is 'extremely rare'

"Under current U.S. law and practice, it is extremely rare that an extradition judge will release on bail a person sought in international extradition," according to the State Department. It adds that only a narrow set of circumstances might lead to bail, such as a defendant suffering from a serious medical condition that can't be treated in jail.

Shaul Brazil, a partner at BCL Solicitors in London who is vice chair of the International Bar Association's criminal law committee, notes that every case is unique. But he also says that while in criminal cases there is normally a presumption in favor of bail, the starting point for an extradition case is different.

Because an extradition defendant is already outside the jurisdiction where they're charged, "there is generally a fear … that the person could well flee the jurisdiction if they were granted bail," Brazil says.

In the Tates' bail request, they say the judge could address prosecutors' concerns by imposing strict conditions if they're released, such as surrendering their passports and being monitored by GPS and home inspections. They also say they've complied with pretrial release conditions in Romania, including a trip back to that country to meet with authorities in 2025.

White House says it won't intervene

The extradition fight pits the Tates against the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami — meaning they're also battling the Trump administration, which has previously shown support for the brothers.

The White House says it will not intervene in Andrew Tate's extradition case — a prospect that then-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed during a White House briefing on July 23.

Prosecutors say the Tate brothers pose a danger to the community based on the charges against them, and that they pose a flight risk. In court documents, they note that Andrew and Tristan Tate frequently boast of their wealth and access to private jets and boats, along with multiple forms of identification.

Andrew Tate "has stated online that he has seven different passports and 15 driver's licenses so that if he is stopped by the authorities, he can 'pull out a license from some random country' to prevent authorities from determining his true identity," the U.S. Attorney's Office said as it opposed bail.

The Tates' legal team countered by saying that such comments are hyperbolic, part of the brothers "playing a role" for their fans.

Appeals could stretch the timeline

If Louis certifies the extradition, the Tate brothers can ask for judicial review.

Hearing numerous appeals can lengthen the extradition process — lasting for years, rather than months, according to Brazil. As the Justice Department says, "while there are few workable defenses to extradition, appeals and delays are common."

One potential X factor is the emergence of any U.S. charges. As of now, the Tates are facing dozens of charges in the U.K. and Romania. But in recent years, they've also been the subjects of a state investigation in Florida and Andrew Tate is mentioned in a 2023 grand jury subpoena in federal court in New York, according to court documents. (When contacted by NPR, the relevant agencies declined to comment.) If American prosecutors file charges, the extradition process could be upended.

"Where there are competing extradition requests and domestic proceedings, the domestic proceedings will take precedence," Brazil says.

Extradition treaty with the U.K.

The U.S. and U.K. signed the current extradition treaty in 2003. It uses a fairly simple definition for an extraditable offense: that the alleged crime would normally be punished by at least one year in prison in both nations. In the Tates' case, the crimes they're accused of are some of the most serious in either country.

Another common extradition issue is citizenship. The treaty addresses nationality in Article 3 by stating, "Extradition shall not be refused based on the nationality of the person sought." Andrew and Tristan Tate are dual citizens of the U.S. and the U.K.

The treaty does have an exception for any request found to be politically motivated — and so far, that is the strategy the Tates and McBride have shown signs of pursuing.

"The U.K.'s attempt to extradite Andrew and Tristan Tate from American soil is not extradition at all," McBride said via Instagram. "It is a political kidnapping executed under color of treaty."

What happens next?

A key deadline looms on Sept. 16. That's when the U.K. is due to file a formal extradition request to the U.S. seeking custody of the Tates. The brothers are currently being held on a provisional arrest complaint.

For the federal court in Miami, the next big step after the bail decision is to hold a hearing to determine whether the legal criteria for extradition have been met. Louis will consider whether the treaty applies to the case and determine if the evidence establishes probable cause.

The process is less stringent than a formal trial. As the Justice Department notes, the federal rules of evidence and criminal procedure that would govern a criminal trial do not apply to an extradition hearing. But the judge can allow witnesses to testify, and new evidence can be introduced.

If Louis certifies the extradition on any or all of the charges, the Tate brothers' legal team can challenge the finding by filing a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, asking for judicial review and seeking a stay of extradition. They can then appeal all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Once the appeals process is exhausted, the court's certification is sent to the secretary of state, along with court records and evidence. At this stage, the Tates would have a chance to write to Secretary Marco Rubio, according to the State Department. That would likely include their allegation that the U.K. case is politically motivated. The extradition treaty says the executive branch has the authority to determine if political motivations are involved.

If Rubio decides to surrender the Tates to the U.K., either he or a delegate will sign a "surrender warrant" to hand them over to the U.K.'s agents.

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