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NPR wants your big question about reducing your climate impact and saving money

NPR | By Jeff Brady
Published April 3, 2026 at 1:00 AM AKDT
Katherine Du
/
NPR

Rising utility bills and higher oil and gas prices are a concern for many people now. War in the Middle East and the cost of protecting utility infrastructure from more extreme weather are two factors driving the increases. At the same time, we all make purchases that affect our contribution to the greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet — both everyday purchases and big decisions that involve your home or car.

We want to hear your question about spending decisions you'll make that could both reduce climate pollution and save you money.

If your question is selected, we may include you in a story. We'll do a recorded interview with you about your question and what motivated you to ask it. Armed with that information, NPR Climate Desk Correspondent Jeff Brady will research a story and check back with you. So, you'll need to be able to commit some time, not more than a few hours total.

Your voice and interviews may be included in the final story. We want your authentic questions, especially ones you're a little afraid to ask about such a complicated topic. If you have a question, other people likely do too. We look forward to working with you to answer it!

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Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is the Climate and Energy Correspondent on NPR's Climate Desk. He reports on the intersection of climate change and politics to reveal whether and how the U.S. is meeting its obligations to address the breakdown of the climate. And his reporting examines who's reshaping the energy system and who are the winners and losers. A key element of Brady's reporting is holding accountable those who block or stall efforts to address climate change in an effort to preserve their business.