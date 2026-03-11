© 2026

Greetings from a Shanghai temple where you can ward off bad luck in the Year of the Horse

NPR | By Jennifer Pak
Published March 11, 2026 at 6:27 AM AKDT
Jennifer Pak
/
NPR

It's the Year of the Horse, and for people born that year — watch out.

According to Chinese mythology, those born in the years of the Horse, Rat, Ox and Rabbit will clash with Tai Sui, a heavenly general. Luckily, there are ways to appease Tai Sui.

Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple sells kits: a red envelope stuffed with incense, paper offerings and amulet — like the one in this photo saying, "Wishing you peace and blessings throughout your zodiac year" — for 40 yuan ($5.80).

On the envelope, a British friend of mine born a Horse writes down her name, birthdate and address. A Chinese friend suggests she add her passport number too (I guess in case there is another person with the same surname born a Horse). Then it's time to light the incense and pray.

My friend keeps the amulet for protection and leaves the rest of the kit for burning. Before year's end, she must return to thank Tai Sui.

Ignore the ritual at your peril. The year my zodiac clashed with Tai Sui, I did — and broke my wrist.

