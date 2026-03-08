Photos: Scenes from Jesse Jackson's homegoing services

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Rev. Jesse Jackson was laid to rest on Saturday at Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago, following a week of services including lying in repose at Rainbow PUSH headquarters, lying in state at the South Carolina state capitol, a homegoing service on Friday at House of Hope megachurch that drew thousands of attendees, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Services for the civil rights leader, who died last month at the age of 84, culminated with a final private ceremony on Saturday at Rainbow PUSH headquarters on Chicago's south side.