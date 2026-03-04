© 2026

Iranian civilians are now fleeing the relentless bombing for neighboring Turkey

NPR | By Ruth Sherlock
Published March 4, 2026 at 1:36 PM AKST

As the U.S. military broadens its strikes in Iran, traumatized Iranians are reaching the border with Turkey.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.