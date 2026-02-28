© 2026

Week in Politics: Does Trump have political support for his actions in Iran?

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published February 28, 2026 at 3:56 AM AKST

We look at what President Trump's decision to attack Iran means, what kind of support he has in Iran and what this moment means for his administration.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.