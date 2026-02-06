Photos: Highlights from the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics kicked off in Milan on Friday evening, local time. Athletes representing over 90 countries march into the San Siro stadium filled with thousands of spectators during the opening ceremony in Milan.

The performance paid homage to Italian music, art and culture with tributes to composers, visual artists and films in a colorful spectacle. Performers included Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, American singer Mariah Carey and Italian ballet dancers Antonella Albano and Claudio Coviello, among dozens of other dancers.

Here is a selection of images from the opening ceremony:

Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Italian ballet dancers Antonella Albano and Claudio Coviello perform during the opening ceremony.

Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Colorful dancers perform under large tubes of paint suspended above them during the opening ceremony.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Italian actress Matilda De Angelis (center) performs with dancers dressed as the three great masters of Italian opera: Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Gioachino Rossini.

Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mariah Carey sings during the opening ceremony.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Performers dressed in the colors of the Italian flag line up during the opening ceremony.

Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of The Corazzieri, the Italian Corps of Cuirassiers, raise the Italian flag during the opening ceremony.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Two performers are suspended between two large rings.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The Olympic Rings are revealed above dancers during the opening ceremony.

Javier Soriano / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Greece's flag bearer, Nefeli Tita, and other athletes representing Greece parade during the opening ceremony.

Piero Cruciatti / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Canadian athletes march into the stadium.

Javier Soriano / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Colombia's flag bearer Fredrik Fodstad parades during the opening ceremony.

Cameron Spencer/Pool / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images South Korea's athletes parade during the opening ceremony.