Mamdani says New York child care expansion a real step to fulfilling campaign pledge

By Elena Burnett,
Juana SummersPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 8, 2026 at 12:17 PM AKST
FILE - New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tuesday, Jan. 6 in New York.
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
FILE - New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tuesday, Jan. 6 in New York.

Updated January 8, 2026 at 2:14 PM AKST

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's ambitious campaign pledge to offer universal child care took a significant step forward Thursday.

Appearing together, Mamdani and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to increase spending on child care starting this year with the goal of eventually providing universal child care throughout the state for kids under 5.

In an interview with All Things Considered, Mamdani said the announcement means the state will commit $1.21 billion for New York City "to take the first steps towards universal child care."

The city will be able to fund fixes to make universal care for 3-year-olds "a reality" and work toward enrolling about 2,000 kids aged 2 this fall, Mamdani added. He also praised Hochul for her partnership and for her commitment to fund the plan over the next two years.

Unfulfilled promises have turned New Yorkers away from politics, Mamdani said, adding that "if we want people to believe in our democracy, we have to show them that our democracy can actually deliver for them."

Speaking to NPR's Juana Summers, Mamdani discussed how the city and state will pay for and manage the expanded childcare program, the challenges posed by the Trump administration's freeze on national childcare assistance funding and immigration enforcement.

Listen to the full interview by hitting the blue play button above.

The web copy was written by Obed Manuel.

Elena Burnett
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
