Have you had a hard talk with an older driver? Tell us about it

NPR wants to hear your story about how you navigated a difficult moment with an older driver in your life.
NPR wants to hear your story about how you navigated a difficult moment with an older driver in your life.

As the number of older drivers on the road increases, so do concerns about their ability to drive safely. But at the same time, many Americans over 65 depend on driving for mobility and independence.

What have you done when facing the difficult situation of an aging parent or relative with diminishing driving skills? NPR wants to hear your story. Please fill out the form below to help inform our coverage on the radio and online.

