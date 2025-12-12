© 2025

In photos: Flooding in Western Washington state forces thousands to evacuate

By NPR Staff
Published December 12, 2025 at 9:38 AM AKST
Western Washington state and Northwest Oregon could see more catastrophic flooding. The National Weather Service says flood watches and warnings remain in effect after days of heavy rains.

According to KUOW, "tens of thousands of Washingtonians remain under evacuation advisories, including about 78,000 people in Skagit County's flood plain." Visit their live blog for more updates.

Here are images of the areas affected by the flooding:

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR Staff