The Best Music of 2025

Each year at NPR Music, we curate two flagship lists: The Best Albums of the Year and The Best Songs of the Year. But there's a lot more recommendations and criticism where those came from.

You'll find all of NPR Music's year-end journalism — including content from our partner public radio stations and personal picks from our critics and hosts — on this page. Come back often throughout the month of December to see all of our coverage.

The Best Songs of 2025

/

This is the sound of public radio in 2025. Our list was curated by more than 60 writers and DJs across the NPR Music Network, and runs the gamut of sounds, scenes and styles.. Read the full list.

Copyright 2025 NPR