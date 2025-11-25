© 2025

Sen. Mark Kelly: Trump and Hegseth don't 'understand the Constitution'

By Scott Detrow,
Jeffrey PierreAva BergerJohn Ketchum
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:10 PM AKST
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly during a visit to NPR headquarters on Nov. 18, 2025.
Zayrha Rodriguez
/
NPR
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly during a visit to NPR headquarters on Nov. 18, 2025.

Updated November 25, 2025 at 1:58 PM AKST

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told NPR "it just doesn't make any sense" for him to face a military court-martial after he and other Democratic lawmakers released a video reminding active-duty troops that they do not have to follow illegal orders.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced an investigation into Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy fighter pilot, for possible violations of military law for appearing in the video. The video was published as legal questions swirl around the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard troops to U.S. cities.

While the White House has since walked back the president's remarks calling the Senators' video "seditious behavior, punishable by DEATH," Kelly told All Things Considered he thinks President Trump is "declaring that loyalty to the Constitution is punishable by death."

Listen to the full interview by clicking play on the blue box above.

