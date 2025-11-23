Sunday Puzzle: Opposite homophones

On-air challenge

This is a phonetic puzzle. I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence contains homophones of two opposites. (Ex. People in Al bany e nun ciate well. --> all, none)

Note: The homophones may be buried inside words, but they're always discreet syllables. They always change spelling from their parts in the sentence.

1. The model wore a timepiece on her ankle.

2. Who will underwrite the cost of the sarong?

3. This is a rare Bolivian diamond.

4. The customer got a souvenir from the pharmacy.

5. Let's celebrate by throwing a party.

6. The stoker must reignite the furnace daily.

7. Can buffalo experience hypertension?

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Dave Shukan, of San Marino, Calif. Take the name of a famous person in American politics (6 letters in the first name, 6 letters in the last name). Hidden in this name reading from left to right, but not in consecutive letters, is the name of a well-known place that's very dry, in 4 letters. Remove these letters. The remaining 8 letters in order from left to right will name another well-known, very dry place. What politician is this?

Challenge answer

Kamala Harris --> Mars, Kalahari

Winner

Dennis Pattinson of Cincinnati, Ohio.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name some equipment an equestrian might use. Remove the second, third and fourth letters, and reverse those that remain. The result will be some more equipment an equestrian might use. What things are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Wednesday, November 26 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

