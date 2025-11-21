© 2025

After break with Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene will resign

By Stephen Fowler
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:38 PM AKST
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.
Daniel Heuer
/
AFP via Getty Images
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican who rose to prominence as one of President Trump's biggest defenders and recently became one of his biggest critics, is leaving Congress.

Greene's announcement late Friday that she would resign effective Jan. 5, 2026, is the latest escalation of months of clashes with the president over his second term agenda – including the release of the Epstein files.

"Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for," Greene wrote in a lengthy statement shared online.

The third-term Congresswoman also said it would not be fair to her northwest Georgia district, one of the most conservative in the country, to have them "endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for" while noting that "Republicans will likely lose the midterms."

Greene is one of a record 40 House members and 10 senators who have indicated they do not plan to return to their seats after the 2026 election, joining a number of lawmakers who are retiring or running for a different office.

Stephen Fowler
