At least two people have been killed in an attack at a U.K. synagogue

By Lauren Frayer
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:03 AM AKDT
Police guard a cordon at the scene of a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.
Police guard a cordon at the scene of a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Updated October 2, 2025 at 6:18 AM AKDT

LONDON — At least two people were killed and several injured in a car-ramming and stabbing outside Manchester's Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on Yom Kippur.

Greater Manchester Police said its officers fatally shot the suspected attacker.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "appalling" and "all the more horrific" for taking place on Judaism's holiest day. He added, "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe," confirming additional police were being deployed nationwide.

King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla were "deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community."

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he could "only imagine the fear this will bring," praising police for responding within seven minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers the United Kingdom, Ireland and parts of Europe for NPR News. She moved to London in spring 2023 after five years in Mumbai, covering South Asia.