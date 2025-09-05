© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Have questions about homeownership or renting? NPR wants to know

By Scott Neuman,
Natalie Escobar
Published September 5, 2025 at 1:00 AM AKDT
Homes stand in a Los Angeles, Calif. neighborhood on July 5, 2022. NPR wants to know what questions you have about renting, homeownership and everything that comes with it.
Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP/Getty Images
Homes stand in a Los Angeles, Calif. neighborhood on July 5, 2022. NPR wants to know what questions you have about renting, homeownership and everything that comes with it.

Whether you rent or own, your home is likely to be one of your biggest expenses, and sometimes one of the biggest headaches. Unless you're fluent in all things housing, it can be tricky to figure out how to get, and then keep, a home — and the torrent of information online can leave you with more questions than answers about how to navigate it all.

Does that sound like you? If so, we want to know what questions you have about renting, homeownership and everything that comes with it.

Is there something basic about home-buying you want to know but have been reluctant to ask? Are you getting conflicting advice about the financial benefits renting versus buying and want to learn more? Do you want to know more about your rights as a tenant? Are you thinking of selling your home and aren't sure how to navigate the process in today's housing market?

Your input will help shape a new NPR video and audio series on housing in the U.S. Just leave your contact information here, and a reporter may follow up to record a short video with you about your question.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a correspondent for NPR's Enterprise Desk, based in Washington, D.C.
Natalie Escobar
Natalie Escobar is an editor on NPR's Newshub team, where she edits breaking news. Previously, she was an associate editor on the Culture desk, where she helped produce "Books We Love." And before then, she was an assistant editor on the Code Switch team, where she edited the blog and newsletter, ran the social media accounts and led audience engagement. Before coming to NPR in 2020, Escobar was an assistant editor and editorial fellow at The Atlantic. She graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a degree in magazine journalism and Latino studies. [Copyright 2024 NPR]