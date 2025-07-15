The 2025 Emmy nominations are being announced this morning

The Television Academy is announcing nominations Tuesday morning for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Severance, The Pitt and The White Lotus are all up for nominations on the drama side, while Hacks, The Bear and The Studio are in contention for comedies.

Two categories were announced this morning on CBS Mornings. They are:

Outstanding reality competition program

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

The Amazing Race

The Traitors

Top Chef

Outstanding talk series

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The rest of the nominees will be presented by actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song at 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT. This page will be updated when the nominees are named.

Winners will be announced at the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze on September 14 in Los Angeles.

