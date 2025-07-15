© 2025

4 astronauts splashdown on SpaceX capsule to end Axiom Space's private Ax-4 mission

By Russell Lewis
Published July 15, 2025 at 1:32 AM AKDT
This image provided by NASA shows Axiom Space crew members from the Ax-4 mission from second left, Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, Axiom Space's Peggy Whitson, India's Shubhanshu Shukla and Hungary's Tibor Kapu aboard the International Space Station, on June 26, 2025.
AP
/
via NASA
This image provided by NASA shows Axiom Space crew members from the Ax-4 mission from second left, Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, Axiom Space's Peggy Whitson, India's Shubhanshu Shukla and Hungary's Tibor Kapu aboard the International Space Station, on June 26, 2025.

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts on the private Ax-4 mission hurtled through the Earth's atmosphere early Tuesday, paralleling the California coast with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego, capping 20 days in space.

The pre-dawn return, which rattled parts of southern California with a sonic boom just before 2:31 a.m. PT, ends Axiom Space's fourth private mission to the International Space Station where it was docked for 18 days.

The Houston, Texas-based commercial space company works with SpaceX for rides to the I.S.S. and coordinates with NASA for the usage of the station for its astronauts. Ax-4 lifted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on June 25.

On this flight, the crew of four set a number of firsts:

  • They flew the maiden voyage of SpaceX's newest capsule, named Grace.
  • The commander, Peggy Whitson, extended her record-setting cumulative time in space by a U.S. astronaut to 695 days. Now Axiom Space's director of human spaceflight, the veteran former NASA astronaut made her fifth overall space trip.
  • She was joined on Ax-4 by astronauts from India (pilot Shubhanshu Shukla), Poland (mission specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski) and Hungary (mission specialist Tibor Kapu).
  • Axiom Space notes it was the first time in four decades that, "these nations launched national astronauts into space — and for the first time ever, their astronauts lived and worked aboard the International Space Station."

While at the I.S.S., the Ax-4 crew conducted approximately 60 scientific experiments and research studies. The company says it's the "most research and science-related activities" conducted so far on an Axiom Space flight.

This was the 18th time SpaceX launched humans into orbit. The Starbase, Texas company's next mission for NASA, Crew-11, is scheduled to launch in a few weeks from the Kennedy Space Center for a long-duration stay at the space station.

Central Florida Public Media's Brendan Byrne contributed reporting from Orlando, Fla.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Russell Lewis
Russell Lewis is a Deputy National Editor on NPR's National Desk. He coordinates coverage of breaking news and long-range planning of domestic reporting. Lewis is the network's sports editor and he also guides NPR's reporting on transportation and human spaceflight.